Popular tourist destination cracks down with sweeping beach ban — here's what could land you a $3,000 fine

A Spanish island popular with tourists is taking legislative steps to protect its landscape from a growing form of litter.

According to Time Out, the island of Gran Canaria is set to fine tourists up to €3,000 (or $3,410) for vaping or playing music on its plethora of beaches.

Located in the Canary Islands, it is an incredibly popular tourist destination located off the coast of Morocco, which is owned and controlled by Spain. During the summer, tourists from across Europe flock to its shores, but that tourism comes at a steep environmental cost.

So, Gran Canaria is banning smoking, vaping, playing loud music, cooking or barbecuing in public spaces, blocking access to public spaces, collecting shells and rocks, and engaging in public sex acts. Violations of those rules can result in smaller fines for minor violations, but for repeated or egregious issues, the fine can approach $3,400.

Apart from making life easier and less stressful for Gran Canaria's residents, these rules are also an attempt to protect the island's natural beauty. Cigarette butts and barbecue waste can be an eyesore and environmental hazard, while taking shells and rocks can disrupt the ecosystem.

But vape cartridges are a continually growing problem; the plastic, glass, and metal cartridges are meant to be used once and thrown away, but when not properly disposed of, they don't degrade or break down and can pose serious safety issues.

They've been found puncturing car tires, and have been found more and more littering the countryside in countries like Scotland. In countries like Ireland, the public has been pushing for stronger restrictions on the use of disposable vapes in public spaces, as well.

It's clear that the Spanish islands are taking a stand against egregious littering and trying to keep their beaches clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.

