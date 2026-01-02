Researchers sound alarm after discovering overlooked factor that could lead to Alzheimer's disease: 'We need to change our habits'

Neuroscientists are raising concerns after a study uncovered a link between microplastics and biological changes associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

What's happening?

The research, published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, suggested that microplastics may trigger cellular responses tied to conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Researchers at the University of Technology Sydney and Auburn University examined how microplastics interact with brain cells and found that these particles may disrupt cellular pathways linked to neurodegenerative disease progression.

According to the research team, exposure prompted inflammation, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial dysfunction — all classic hallmarks observed in degenerative brain disorders.

"Microplastics actually weaken the blood–brain barrier, making it leaky. Once that happens, immune cells and inflammatory molecules are activated, which then causes even more damage to the barrier's cells," said UTS Associate Professor Kamal Dua in a statement.

Why are these findings concerning?

Because the pathways affected are deeply tied to cognitive decline, the research raises the possibility that exposure to microplastics over the long term could amplify the risk or severity of neurodegenerative diseases — a major health burden already affecting millions of families around the world.

These findings add to what we already know about the harm microplastics can have on human health. Researchers have found microplastics in human brain samples, uncovered evidence that they affect our lung tissue, and learned they appear to contribute to endometrial cancer.

Researchers warn that the amount of microplastic exposure we have can vary, but the observed effects mirror what happens in human brain tissue during disease progression.

Communities already facing disproportionate exposure to pollution — including residents in industrial countries, near waste-processing sites, and in regions dependent on bottled water — may be even more vulnerable.

What's being done about this threat?

To address the growing problem of microplastics, we need better efforts to curb plastic production, increased monitoring of microplastics in the environment, and investment in technologies that remove microplastic particles from water systems.

Individuals can also make lifestyle changes to help reduce exposure to microplastics.

"We need to change our habits and use less plastic," said study co-author Dr. Keshav Raj Paudel. "Steer clear of plastic containers and plastic cutting boards, don't use the dryer, choose natural fibers instead of synthetic ones and eat less processed and packaged foods."

Using less plastic and supporting policies that limit industrial plastic pollution can help, too. The researchers behind the study stress that preventing microplastics from entering ecosystems — and bodies — is ultimately the most effective safeguard of human health in the long run.

