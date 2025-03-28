Man hit with massive penalty after his actions resulted in the deaths of thousands of creatures: 'This case highlights the importance of the public as our eyes and ears'

A case of illegal waste disposal on the South Island of New Zealand last year marked one of the region's worst environmental disasters.

The perpetrator, from Gore in Southland, was fined 130,000 New Zealand dollars, 1News reported.

The contamination was caused by farm tailings, silage leachate, and dairy effluent. It killed 2,500 eels in a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) stretch of the Low Burn Stream.

Bryson Clark pleaded guilty to discharging the pollutants on land in circumstances that could allow them to enter water.

Environment Southland compliance manager Donna Ferguson said it was among the worst catastrophes in the agency's history. The cleanup effort was led by Indigenous Ngāi Tahu ki Murihiku.

A citizen helped uncover the crime, allowing investigators to find the source of the pollution and prosecute the case.

"This case highlights the importance of the public as our eyes and ears," Ferguson told the outlet, noting it could take 10 years for the ecosystem to recover. "If anything looks unusual, please let us know so we can check it out as soon as possible."

Dairy and other farm operations provide critical sources of nutrition, but they are also extremely pollutive. Cows and other animals release planet-warming methane when they burp, and their excrement piles up. Even if manure is turned into sludge and used as fertilizer, it can be full of dangerous substances, such as "forever chemicals," which contaminate livestock and crops.

In other New Zealand dairy farming news, cooperative Fonterra is paying for companies to reduce their pollution, especially when it comes to methane. Mars and Nestlé are part of the project, subsidizing tools to help the farmers and adding their own incentive payments.

Eating more plant-based meals reduces your exposure to these toxins and boosts your health, including by reducing your risk of cardiovascular disease. Start by cutting out one hamburger a week and work up to growing your own food.

