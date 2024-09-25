Startling investigation exposes mountains of toxic sludge threatening America's food chain: 'People are scared to death'

Some farmers have been forced to halt their operations in the interest of public health.

A fertilizer used for decades by U.S. farms contains toxic chemicals that are being blamed for halting agricultural operations, killing animals, and endangering our food supply.

What's happening?

Across the United States, farmers have long been encouraged by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to spread municipal sewage onto their fields as a fertilizer. However, new research has shown that this "black sludge" can contain high concentrations of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, The New York Times reported.

As states begin to test for concentrations of these chemicals on agricultural lands, some farmers have been forced to halt their operations in the interest of public health.

For instance, Jason Grostic is a third-generation cattle rancher in Michigan, whose property was found to be contaminated with sludge fertilizer in 2020, the Times detailed. The state subsequently placed a health advisory on his beef.

"This stuff isn't just on my land," Grostic told the Times. "People are scared to death that they're going to lose their farm, just like I did."

Why are these findings important?

These findings present a major threat to the livelihood of farmers and ranchers, as halting or stopping production means no revenue. For instance, one farm in Texas stopped sending its cattle to market after high concentrations of PFAS were found on the property. Now, they are forced to work odd jobs and care for a herd that they don't expect to ship, the Times reported.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Meanwhile, PFAS, which the publication notes can enter the human food chain through contaminated crops and livestock, has been linked with a number of health maladies, including certain types of cancer and increased cholesterol levels. Plus, research has documented how mothers-to-be can pass these dangerous chemicals on to their babies.

Contaminated food is far from the only example of how humans can come into contact with PFAS, which can be found in many everyday products like water-resistant fabrics and non-stick cookware. These chemicals also can be found in our water.

For instance, a recent study found concerning levels of these chemicals in waterways near textile manufacturing centers in Bangladesh and a global study found harmful levels of PFAS in water far from known contamination sites.

As for the contaminated field sludge, the Times reported that more than two million dry tons were used on 4.6 million acres of farmland in 2018.

What's being done about black sludge affecting farms?

In 2022, Maine banned the use of sewage sludge on agricultural fields, the Times reported. Meanwhile, other states are beginning to test for these chemicals systematically. However, the EPA continues to promote the use of sludge on farmland.

Also in 2022, the nonprofit Environmental Working Group issued a warning that around 20 million acres of U.S. farmland could be affected. EWG estimated at the time that about 5% of U.S. farms use wastewater sludge. Perhaps most concerningly for consumers, though, is a lack of visibility into whether any purchased food may come from a farm that uses the sludge or feeds its animals any feedstock that may have been grown with it.

Janine Burke-Wells, executive director of the North East Biosolids & Residuals Association, told the Times that banning is not the solution. She advocates instead for limiting the amount of PFAS entering wastewater in the first place by banning its use in consumer products or requiring industries to clean their effluent before sending it to treatment plants.

To that end, some states are working to reduce PFAS in consumer products. For instance, Colorado will ban many everyday products containing PFAS starting in 2026. And a Pennsylvania bill seeks to ban the use of these chemicals in goods such as cleaning products, dental floss, food packaging, and textiles by 2027.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.