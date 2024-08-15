New research shows making small diet swap could have major health benefits: 'A clear win-win for people'

While more research is needed, this shows how going plant-based, even a few more times a week, is better for your health and increases life expectancy.

A University of Edinburgh study published in The Lancet Planetary Health found that reducing processed meat consumption comes with considerable health benefits.

Medical Xpress reported that the university's Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems joined the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to develop a microsimulation capable of estimating the health impacts of processed meat on adult Americans using data found in a health survey conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found that just a 30% reduction, the equivalent of about 10 slices of bacon per week, could prevent 92,500 cases of cardiovascular disease, 53,300 colon cancer diagnoses, and more than 350,000 fewer cases of diabetes in the United States over 10 years.

There was also a comparison analysis of the impacts of reducing unprocessed red meat intake alone and cutting both processed meat and unprocessed red meat.

A 30% reduction of both resulted in 382,400 fewer cases of cardiovascular disease, 84,400 fewer colon cancer cases, and 1,073,400 fewer diabetes cases.

Cutting unprocessed red meat intake alone by 30%, the equivalent of about one less quarter-pound beef burger a week, resulted in 291,500 fewer cardiovascular disease cases, 32,200 fewer colon cancer cases, and 732,000 fewer diabetes cases. It's important to note that consumption of unprocessed red meat is higher than that of processed meat.

The evaluations were separately based on age, sex, income, and ethnicity. The greatest health benefits were experienced by white males and those with an annual household income between $25,000 and $55,000.

While more research is needed, this shows how going plant-based, even a few more times a week, is better for your health and increases life expectancy. Explore plant-based options by experimenting at home and ordering different items from restaurants. It'll save you money and widen your palate.

The meat industry is also a massive polluter, negatively impacting the health of our soil, air, and waterways with waste and toxic gases that trap heat in our atmosphere. According to the EPA, one cow produces 154 to 264 pounds of methane gas per year. This gas is responsible for around 30% of the overheating of our planet, per the International Energy Agency.

Per Medical Xpress, one of the authors of the study, Professor Lindsay Jaacks, Personal Chair of Global Health and Nutrition at the University of Edinburgh, said, "Cutting consumption of meat has been recommended by national and international organizations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. … Our research finds that these changes in diets could also have significant health benefits in the US, and so this is a clear win-win for people and planet."

