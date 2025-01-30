Expert weighs in after EPA issues 'damning' warning about fertilizer: 'A significant result'

"Ultimately, those paying the price for all of this industrial contamination are farmers and the general public."

A study warns that "sewage sludge" could be releasing toxic "forever chemicals" into the environment, potentially endangering farmers, their livestock, and the general public.

What's happening?

The Environmental Protection Agency released a draft risk assessment examining the health risks associated with forever chemicals in sewage sludge, a fertilizer used on approximately 1% of productive agricultural land in the United States each year.

The analysis focused on populations living near sites using sewage sludge as well as people who depended on those sites' products, including food crops and drinking water. Its preliminary findings indicated that these "hot spots" often contain levels of forever chemicals that surpass "acceptable thresholds, sometimes by several orders of magnitude."

Why is this concerning?

Forever chemicals — also known as PFAS or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — can take hundreds of years to break down. Scientists have linked exposure to PFAS to cancer, reproductive issues, thyroid disease, and other health complications.

Gail Carlson, an assistant professor of environmental studies at Colby College, told The Washington Post that the assessment was "quite significant" and "damning."

"Given that the EPA tends to be fairly conservative in its risk assessments … the fact that they're actually saying the risks exceed what EPA has said was safe before is a significant result," said Carlson, who lives near a "hot spot" in Maine.

Meanwhile, David Andrews — acting chief science officer of the Environmental Working Group — explained to the Post that the assessment highlighted a broader issue surrounding PFAS, including unrestricted use and industrial discharge.

"Ultimately, those paying the price for all of this industrial contamination are farmers and the general public," Andrews said. "This is really the first comprehensive accounting of the extent that this contamination has impacted our food supply."

What's being done about sewage sludge?

The EPA hopes policymakers will consider its data when making decisions involving wastewater management, land use, and more. Even though it's clear PFAS are entering our systems, involving their removal from water suggests more robust protections could be on the horizon.

"This draft assessment provides important information to help inform future actions by federal and state agencies as well as steps that wastewater systems, farmers, and other stakeholders can take to protect people from PFAS exposure while ensuring American industry keeps feeding and fueling our nation," EPA acting administrator Jane Nishida said in a statement.

It is uncertain whether President Donald Trump will take a firm stance against PFAS or side with business interests, as the Post noted. The EPA released its findings on Jan. 14 — prior to the presidential inauguration — and his administration has already rolled back a pending plan that would've set discharge limits on the chemical manufacturing sector, per the Environmental Working Group.

In his first term, President Trump also received significant criticism for rejecting EPA regulatory proposals meant to safeguard public health. However, he has repeatedly stated his desire for a healthier America, so public outcry surrounding PFAS could help raise the priority of the matter even if it means regulations on businesses to ensure more safety provisions.

For instance, the Food and Drug Administration's ban on other types of toxic substances, such as Red 3, has received bipartisan support. (An AP-NORC poll reveals about two-thirds of Americans support "restricting or reformulating processed foods to remove ingredients like added sugar or dyes," per the AP.) Some things, advocates, say, just do not have enough redeeming qualities to remain unregulated.

Raising awareness about the dangers of forever chemicals by talking with family and friends could help put PFAS-related issues on more people's radars. In the meantime, you can limit your exposure to forever chemicals by supporting PFAS-free brands.

