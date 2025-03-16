  • Business Business

Top dairy corporation launches groundbreaking program to reward farmers: 'It's super important for us'

Different solutions to this problem are being explored.

by Kristen Carr
Different solutions to this problem are being explored.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Reuters reported that in an effort to reward dairy farms for valuing sustainability through action, Fonterra, a New Zealand co-operative, announced it will increase payments to dairy farms with low pollution. In addition, customers Nestlé and Mars will give bonuses to the lowest-emitting farms.

"It's super important for us," stated Amanda Davies, chief research and development, procurement, and sustainability officer for Mars Snacking.

Dairy farms produce gas pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. Methane, a potent emission, is released by cows during the digestive process, particularly through burps. Methane is more effective at trapping heat than is carbon dioxide, so it is especially important for dairy farmers to be mindful about managing it.

Manure management and fertilizer usage by dairy farms also contribute to the problem.

Dairy production is important for providing nutrients that humans consume, but the downside is that it has a negative environmental impact.

Different solutions to this problem are being explored, such as cowless dairy, and Fonterra's financial incentive is one way to reward dairy farms for making efforts to reduce their pollution. They will pay between one and five New Zealand cents on top of their expected payment to farms that maintain emissions lower than the baseline levels established in 2017-18. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Mars and Nestlé will add additional incentive payments and fund on-farm tools that will help farmers continue to reduce pollution. 

Supporting companies and brands that support eco-friendly initiatives is a great way to make a positive impact on the environment. It lets these companies know that customers value sustainability and that it is a wise business decision. It also encourages other companies to take similar steps to reduce their negative impacts on the environment. 

Andrew Flay, a dairy farmer in the central North Island who milks 390 cows, is excited about the incentives and the impact they could have on encouraging farmers to make responsible choices. "The low emissions is something that I think everybody has to take on board, whether it's farming, dairy or industries," he said.

Do you think more places of worship should embrace clean energy?

Yes — it sets a positive example ⛪

Only if it saves money 💰

No opinion 🤷

Absolutely not 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x