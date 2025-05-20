'Painful' flesh-eating insect once eradicated from US prompts officials to halt livestock imports from Mexico: 'A national security issue'

An invasive fly whose larvae feed on live flesh has prompted the suspension of all live cattle, horse, and bison imports from Mexico, NPR reported.

What's happening?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the restrictions on livestock imports due to the troubling northward spread of the New World screwworm, which has been detected within hundreds of miles of the U.S. border, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

New World screwworms are the larvae form of the New World screwworm fly. Unlike other maggots, which live off dead flesh, New World screwworms feed off the flesh and blood of live warm-blooded animals, including livestock, wildlife, and even humans, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Photo Credit: iStock

New World screwworm flies lay their eggs in the open wounds, eyes, mouths, and noses of living animals, unleashing parasitic worms that burrow their way into live flesh with "sharp mouth hooks," according to the TPWD. CNN reported that "infestations are painful, and the larvae may be visible in a wound." Without medical intervention, New World screwworms can kill a full-size cow in just a week or two, per NPR.

"It is my duty to take all steps within my control to protect the livestock industry in the United States from this devastating pest," Brooke Rollins, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said in a statement. "The protection of our animals and safety of our nation's food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance."

Why is the spread of invasive species important?

The New World screwworm is a prime example of how just one invasive species can wreak havoc on food supplies and ecosystems. Invasive species outcompete native plants and animals, potentially causing massive disruptions that can have far-reaching impacts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

A United Nations assessment found that invasive species cost the global economy a jaw-dropping $423 billion every single year. The report also determined that invasive species played a critical role in 60% of documented plant and animal extinctions, as relayed by Reuters.

The economic costs of invasive species include the expense of control and eradication programs, agricultural-productivity losses, diminished native fisheries, lower property values, and declines in tourism and outdoor recreation, according to the USDA.

With warming temperatures driving the spread of invasive species, experts warn that this challenge is not going away anytime soon.

"We also know this is a problem that is going to get much, much worse," warned Helen Roy, an ecologist and co-chair of the UN report, per Reuters.

What's being done about the spread of invasive species?

Efforts to combat the spread of invasive species involve both direct and indirect interventions aimed at strengthening and restoring native ecosystems, making them more resilient to invaders.

Individuals looking to make a difference can take direct action by, for example, planting native plants that are helpful to local pollinators. Also, taking steps to reduce planet-heating pollution indirectly impacts invasive species' ability to spread.

The primary direct intervention aimed at slowing down the New World screwworm involves dispersing hundreds of millions of sterilized males into affected areas, hoping to slow reproduction, which worked when implemented in the 1960s.

However, warming global temperatures aid the flesh-eating screwworm, which thrives in hot, moist, tropical environments and cannot survive prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, per the USDA. So now, the first focus is on prevention, though more drastic plans could become necessary again.

Last eradicated in the U.S. in 1966, the parasitic, flesh-eating fly is on the verge of making a comeback. With the suspension of livestock imports from Mexico, the situation already is impacting the food supply chain.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.