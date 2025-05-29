Hiker makes upsetting discovery just steps into protected nature preserve: 'This is why I don't like people'

A hiker was understandably disgusted after seeing a frustrating reminder of inconsiderate human behavior in a nature preserve.

The Reddit user shared the ugly optics of the scene at Beaver Marsh Nature Preserve to the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To kick off their post, they declared that "this is why I don't like people- trash everywhere at nature preserve."

In their photo are empty plastic bottles, plastic bags, and food packaging. Before vulgarly admonishing the culprits, the original poster said they were "not 500 ft into it, there were bags of people's food and bottles strewn everywhere."

They also pointed out it was "literally a wildlife preserve," with a picture of the sign to back that up. In a comment, they pointed out that a bench with views of a beaver dam had even more egregious littering around it.

The scene on display is sadly not at all unique to hiking areas, nature preserves, national parks, and even world landmarks. Whether it's laziness, malice, or ignorance, a lot of visitors don't feel the need to properly dispose of their own trash.

That plastic trash can take centuries to break down, while posing a threat to animals and leaking problematic microplastics. Microplastics are finding their way from deep into the oceans to inside our bodies, with concerning results.

The situation is also maddening for many hikers who want to get away from signs of humans and into nature — but are faced with a reminder of humans at their worst right off the bat.

For all these reasons, "leave no trace" is a principle that visitors should follow when exploring nature. The more we encroach on nature, the more we should look to coexist instead of leaving a mark that can have detrimental effects on the ecosystem.

A commenter, meanwhile, offered an idea for the OP to address their irritation head-on.

"If you want to channel that frustration into something productive, check with your local nature center to see if they do group cleanup hikes," they proposed. "We do one once a month and it's immensely satisfying."

The OP thought that was a "great idea."

Another commenter reassured the OP that their frustration with littering was completely warranted.

"If that's your only reason for disliking people, then you are pretty tolerant, generally speaking," they assessed.

