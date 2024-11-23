Hiker makes troubling discovery in crevices along popular hiking trails: 'These are just a few ... I found'

"It's always wild how once you start looking for [it], you see so much of it."

There are a lot of things that belong in nature: native plants, pollinators, free-roaming wildlife. But one thing that definitely doesn't belong on our most prized hiking trails is trash.

One nature lover took to Instagram to highlight a serious problem spoiling the serenity of her time with nature: discarded garbage.

Hiker Emma Dendler (@thesimpleenvironmentalist) posted a short video showcasing the gorgeous scenery she encounters on her frequent trail travels. The landscapes, however, are contrasted with the plastic bottles, crushed cans, and food wrappers she collects along the way.

"Litter ruining my views," Dendler captioned the video. "These are just a few pieces of litter I found on our public lands while hiking in September. From Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota to City of Rocks National Reserve in Idaho, I never fail to find litter."

As Dendler shared, encountering litter on hiking trails is a well-documented problem. And that can cause more problems than just spoiling the scenery.

"Trash items can take significant time to break down, are incredibly harmful to wildlife, and are unsightly to other visitors," the environmental nonprofit organization Leave No Trace states. "Any user of natural spaces is responsible for cleaning up before they leave."

Leave No Trace advises nature visitors to "pack it in, pack it out." Simply put, if you bring it on the trail, take it with you when you leave. It's a popular adage Dendler abides by during her hikes — and a practice she encourages of others.

"Please pack out what you pack in — and pick up litter when you see it," Dendler said in her video. "Let's all work together to keep our home clean."

In the comment section of the video, fellow nature lovers shared their unfortunate experiences with litter on hiking trails, showing the scope of the problem.

"I've found the weirdest litter in the most isolated places," one commenter shared. "I found a whole dump of cast iron kitchen stuff that's surely worth a fortune these days."

"It's always wild how once you start looking for trash, you see so much of it," another commenter added.

One commenter said they are hopeful that spreading awareness and sharing their passion for nature may inspire those who leave trash on trails to change their habits.

They wrote: "We'll get there. One piece at a time. Because of people like you."

Access to nature and hiking trails is a privilege — especially considering how much of our natural environment has already been destroyed by development and pollution. When interacting with nature, we should strive to leave the environment as good as we found it, if not better.

