Scientists make incredible discovery after studying daily habits of humble creature: 'Critical to our future'

"We thought that maybe we should investigate."

New research and efforts to reduce invasive plant species reveal the immense importance of one aquatic mammal: the humble muskrat.

Research published in Freshwater Science examined how muskrats create habitats for other creatures and contribute to managing invasive populations. UConn Today reported on the findings, noting the prominence of the muskrat in Indigenous creation stories. This animal is not only a hero in folklore but also one in the fight to preserve biodiversity.

The study focused on two invasive species, the nonnative cattail and European frogbit, in the Great Lakes coastal wetland. The cattail is a particular problem, as it takes over lush marshlands and pushes out native species.

Scientists tried numerous methods to control the cattails on the marsh that connects the St. Mary's River outlet of Lake Superior to Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. They looked to use mechanical means instead of chemicals to manage the invasive species. But they did try herbicides.

"We noticed in some years that muskrats were doing naturally what we were doing with our aquatic weed whackers and gas-powered equipment," Beth Lawrence, University of Connecticut associate professor and study co-author, explained to UConn Today. "We thought that maybe we should investigate how muskrats alter cattail and associated species."

They found that the way muskrats cut down cattails below the waterline is effective in reducing the presence of cattails. The animals use the cattail stalks to build lodges.

By cutting below the waterline, they eliminate the plant's oxygen source, and it drowns. In the process, they create openings in the marsh where native plant species can grow.

Invasive species threaten biodiversity by depleting resources and pushing out native species. They can endanger or even extinguish species, weakening biodiversity and disrupting the balance of ecosystems.

The planet needs biodiversity to combat the spread of diseases and stabilize climate conditions. A lack of natural diversity leads to extreme weather, rampant diseases, and food and water scarcity. Humans benefit from biodiversity just as much as plants and animals do.

"Restoring biodiversity is critical to our future. Climate change is happening rapidly, and we're rolling the dice. Maintaining and protecting a diversity of species is important because we don't know which species will survive or thrive in different climate scenarios," Lawrence said.

It wasn't until the scientists began their research that they realized the impactful work muskrats were doing. It's a prime example of why all species must be protected. Every one plays a role in the health of their ecosystem.

"We want to keep all of the parts of the planet because we don't know exactly what the future is going to look like," Lawrence added.

Creatures such as the unassuming muskrat help create a cooler, cleaner future for humans, animals, and plants. But every creature in an ecosystem does its part to maintain balance.

