Innovative projects could save beloved US region from disappearing: 'First of their kind"

Officials with the Donal C. O'Brien, Jr. Sanctuary and Audubon Center at Pine Island are taking a major step to combat sea level rise in North Carolina's Outer Banks. With a $3.05 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the sanctuary aims to restore and protect over 2,600 acres of vital marshland through innovative pilot projects.

Marsh islands that protect Currituck Sound have long shielded the Outer Banks from flooding. But with rising sea levels — worsened by the burning of dirty energy and disrupted sediment flow — these natural barriers are disappearing, leaving communities and ecosystems more vulnerable.

Pine Island Audubon Center director Robbie Fearn has witnessed this firsthand. "You don't get the overwash anymore," he told Coastal Review. "A lot of what we're struggling with out here is that we don't have much sand."

For coastal residents and anyone invested in preserving vulnerable shorelines, this project offers hope. The Pine Island Sanctuary is testing sustainable, nature-based solutions to restore these marshlands and protect homes and livelihoods from erosion and flooding.

According to Coastal Review, techniques include coir logs made from biodegradable coconut fiber, pine tree breakwaters constructed from recycled trees, and thin-layer placement — a novel method of applying dredged sediment to restore marsh surfaces. If successful, these approaches could provide more cost-effective options for landowners looking to safeguard their property.

"This is the culmination of many years of hard work and partnership across different organizations," said Cat Bowler, senior coastal resilience program manager at the National Audubon Society. She emphasized that these projects are among "the first of their kind in Currituck Sound," making research and experimentation crucial.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts like the Inflation Reduction Act's climate resilience funding, which supports tax breaks and credits. Louisiana's coastal restoration programs have already demonstrated the effectiveness of nature-based solutions.

Human-driven climate change has accelerated sea level rise, but solutions like marsh restoration are proving effective. By investing in wetlands, the Pine Island Sanctuary demonstrates how conservation can protect communities, preserve biodiversity, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

As climate challenges intensify, projects like this offer a path forward — helping communities protect their homes, livelihoods, and wildlife while ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

