  • Outdoors Outdoors

Innovative projects could save beloved US region from disappearing: 'First of their kind"

"This is the culmination of many years of hard work."

by Salette Cambra
"This is the culmination of many years of hard work."

Photo Credit: iStock

Officials with the Donal C. O'Brien, Jr. Sanctuary and Audubon Center at Pine Island are taking a major step to combat sea level rise in North Carolina's Outer Banks. With a $3.05 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the sanctuary aims to restore and protect over 2,600 acres of vital marshland through innovative pilot projects.

Marsh islands that protect Currituck Sound have long shielded the Outer Banks from flooding. But with rising sea levels — worsened by the burning of dirty energy and disrupted sediment flow — these natural barriers are disappearing, leaving communities and ecosystems more vulnerable. 

Pine Island Audubon Center director Robbie Fearn has witnessed this firsthand. "You don't get the overwash anymore," he told Coastal Review. "A lot of what we're struggling with out here is that we don't have much sand."

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For coastal residents and anyone invested in preserving vulnerable shorelines, this project offers hope. The Pine Island Sanctuary is testing sustainable, nature-based solutions to restore these marshlands and protect homes and livelihoods from erosion and flooding. 

According to Coastal Review, techniques include coir logs made from biodegradable coconut fiber, pine tree breakwaters constructed from recycled trees, and thin-layer placement — a novel method of applying dredged sediment to restore marsh surfaces. If successful, these approaches could provide more cost-effective options for landowners looking to safeguard their property.

"This is the culmination of many years of hard work and partnership across different organizations," said Cat Bowler, senior coastal resilience program manager at the National Audubon Society. She emphasized that these projects are among "the first of their kind in Currituck Sound," making research and experimentation crucial.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The initiative aligns with broader efforts like the Inflation Reduction Act's climate resilience funding, which supports tax breaks and credits. Louisiana's coastal restoration programs have already demonstrated the effectiveness of nature-based solutions. 

Human-driven climate change has accelerated sea level rise, but solutions like marsh restoration are proving effective. By investing in wetlands, the Pine Island Sanctuary demonstrates how conservation can protect communities, preserve biodiversity, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

As climate challenges intensify, projects like this offer a path forward — helping communities protect their homes, livelihoods, and wildlife while ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x