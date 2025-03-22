Scientists make alarming discovery about consuming fish: 'They're not doing anything good'

A new study showed that fish in Lake Huron are hosting even more harmful chemicals than previously thought, according to Great Lakes Echo.

What's happening?

The study from Clarkson University found new kinds of harmful chemicals in a wide range of fish in Lake Huron. These chemicals were found in mussels and zooplankton, in medium-sized fish such as rainbow smelt and round goby that ate them, and in larger fish such as lake trout that in turn ate them.

Some of the chemicals in question are outside the 15,000 documented perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS or forever chemicals. PFAS have a wide range of uses, including in anti-stick coatings, water-resistant fabrics, cosmetics, and food packaging. Fish that live in waters contaminated with these chemicals accumulate them in their fatty tissue.

"If they're accumulating up the food web, that means that they're enriching in the body," said study co-author Bernard Crimmins. "They're not doing anything good to those species."

The problem is pronounced enough that one fisherman, Steve Hubert, throws back larger fish since they will have gathered more toxins than smaller ones.

Why are forever chemicals important?

PFAS can find their way into humans who eat fish that have accumulated them. Links have been made between forever chemicals and infertility and cancer, though the breadth of chemicals makes conclusive results difficult to determine. To protect yourself and your family from forever chemicals and other harmful toxins, take a look at our guide.

What's being done about forever chemicals?

Sadly, legislation is moving toward protecting forever chemical producers rather than everyday people. Georgia is banning the ability to sue chemical manufacturers, and the Trump administration is stopping a new law that would force companies to monitor wastewater for PFAS.

Grassroots groups such as Clean Cape Fear are continuing advocacy on the subject, and research is yielding promising results in removing PFAS from drinking water.

If the Clarkson University study reveals anything, it's that the breadth of chemicals in our freshwater supplies is only increasing in complexity.

"The one-by-one regulation approach is ineffective," said Gillian Miller, a senior scientist with the Ecology Center, per Great Lakes Echo. "It's a start, but it will take forever to regulate this class of compounds in a way that's protective of human health and, certainly, of ecosystem health and wildlife as well."

