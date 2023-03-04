Horrifying video shows hordes of mosquitos swarming together after a flood: ‘Hope everyone is bringing their pets in’

Weeks of heavy flooding in Australia have created a nightmarish breeding ground for tons of blood-sucking pests.

Australia is well known for its diverse collection of dangerous animals that call the continent home, including venomous snakes, spiders, and swarms of box jellyfish. And now, apparently, hordes of mosquitoes so thick they can reduce visibility to just a few feet.

A viral Instagram video shows a particularly bad instance.

“Hope everyone is bringing their pets in,” one commenter wrote on the clip.

“This is the stuff nightmares are made of,” another added.

What the heck is going on?

Australia has experienced an unprecedented amount of flooding in the past year, which has continued into 2023. The floods are causing mayhem, destruction, and a stomach-churning amount of mosquitoes taking advantage of the ideal breeding grounds that such weather patterns create.

Beyond the sheer discomfort such a sight brings, there are real and even deadly consequences to such large numbers of mosquitos.

They make the spread of dangerous diseases more likely. And for animals that can’t escape the swarms, they can be outright killed by an overwhelming number of mosquito bites, as the family who posted the original video explains.

Why is this happening?

Unfortunately, such floods have become increasingly common and more devastating as a result of the overheating of our planet, which is caused by the burning of dirty fuels like oil and gas.

A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture than a cooler one, which means more rain can fall in intense downpours. Lastly, the additional heat means more energy for big storm systems.

As weather patterns change due to increasing temperatures worldwide, communities everywhere have been faced with swelling rivers and flash floods. Even areas removed from oceans and inland waterways aren’t safe from the damaging effects of floods. Torrential rains can fall on any community anywhere on the globe.

What can be done?

As citizens and voters, it’s vital to elect politicians and advance regulations that will push us toward the increased use of renewable, clean energy sources and away from harmful ones like oil and gas, which are bad for the planet and for our health.

On a more individual level, you can consider reducing your own reliance on products derived from dirty energy sources — like all of these products that are made from oil — and instead, turn to plastic-free options.

You can also protect yourself from mosquitoes by wearing long-sleeve shirts, consider planting mosquito-repelling plants, and installing a screen for windows and doors that will ensure only fresh air can enter the home and not dozens of blood-sucking pests.

You may also want to take a thorough search over your property for any stagnant water pools that mosquitoes use to breed in and quickly drain any that you find.

From tires to bucket lids, you may be surprised at how many everyday objects can house mosquito larvae. By draining these areas, you’ll not only protect yourself but your entire community as well.

