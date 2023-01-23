From chewing gum and toothpaste to lipstick and yoga pants — these everyday products are actually made of oil

Have you ever wondered how you can chew gum for hours and it never breaks down?

While oil is usually associated with the boilers and furnaces that heat our homes or gasoline used to power our vehicles, it’s actually used to make much more commonplace items, too. Some of them might surprise you.

Refineries emit about 527,000 tons of harmful carbon pollution annually, a significant contribution to rising temperatures. If we want to reduce our reliance on oil, it’s important to recognize just how many products contain oil, including chemicals derived from the crude oil produced in oil refineries.

Here are five unexpected products that come from oil:

