Experts issue warning amid concerning surge in 'mosquito days': 'Second longest streak'

Rising global temperatures are having a major impact on weather systems, crop yields, and human health. There's also an increased threat from viruses and diseases that can be seen firsthand in North Carolina, a report by Wilmington's StarNews Online explained.

What's Happening?

The world is heating up, with 2024 acknowledged as the hottest year on record. 2025 is on track to challenge that sweltering achievement with record-breaking highs seen this summer.

In North Carolina, these hotter days and nights are creating an increased health threat. Viruses and diseases thrive in higher temperatures by incubating and spreading on their own or being carried by vectors like mosquitoes.

In its coverage, the outlet shared an N.C. Climate Science Report from 2020. The report projected the state will see at least two to three additional weeks of very hot days for 2021-2040.

It also included a National Weather Service report which said that Wilmington was both wetter and hotter than usual in July. The area's minimum temperature was 75.7 F, which was several degrees above normal.

"Wilmington's temperature has dipped below 70 degrees F for the first time in 58 days," the weather service posted on its Wilmington, North Carolina Facebook page. "This is tied for the second longest streak of 70+ low temps since records began here in 1874."

Why are these high temperatures so concerning?

An article published by the National Library of Medicine confirmed that several factors have expanded disease vectors and increased waterborne infections. These include rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, worsening air pollution, and extreme weather events.

In North Carolina, hot weather and standing water are the perfect setting for insects like mosquitoes and ticks to breed and spread viruses.

The number of "mosquito days" in Wilmington has been extended to 221 days each year. This is 11 more than was recorded in 1979, StarNews Online shared.

Insects and other creatures more commonly found in sub-tropical regions have begun to establish a foothold farther north, where the climate has shifted to accommodate them. This means there will be prolonged exposure to health threats like the Zika virus, dengue fever, and West Nile virus.

What can be done to tackle this issue?

Following the first reported case of West Nile virus in the state in July, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommended several actions. They included using an EPA-registered insect repellent and wearing long, loose-fitting clothing to prevent insect bites that could transmit infections.

It also suggests preventing water from collecting in containers around homes. Draining standing water from puddles and ditches, which could harbor disease-spreading insects, helps as well.

North Carolina developed its own climate risk assessment and resilience plan in 2020 to monitor, assess, and respond to issues impacting the state. This includes efforts to restore and protect regional forests that help sequester carbon and increase ecosystem resilience.

Big picture solutions in battling rising temperatures are already underway. One of those is reducing planet-warming emissions by switching to more sustainable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.