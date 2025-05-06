Officials issue urgent warning as disease-carrying insects sweep through region: 'Vector-borne diseases are on the rise'

Summer is nearly here, and health officials in North Carolina are ramping up their annual Fight the Bite campaign to help prevent vector-borne diseases.

What's happening?

The state Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to protect themselves from tick and mosquito bites as warmer weather rolls around. According to the department website, citizens reported over 900 cases of these bites in 2024.

As part of the campaign, the department invited children in kindergarten through 12th grade to create and submit educational posters, which the department will then use to help teach citizens the numerous ways they can protect themselves from ticks and mosquitoes. This will help prevent the spread of vector-borne illnesses.

"Vector-borne diseases are on the rise in North Carolina," public health veterinarian Emily Herring said. "We encourage all North Carolinians to protect themselves from tick and mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants, using EPA-approved repellents, and checking for ticks after spending time outdoors."

Why are tick and mosquito bites concerning?

Ticks and mosquitoes carry vector-borne diseases that can be passed to humans and cause a variety of health issues.

Ticks are responsible for Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and more, which can all cause severe symptoms, including headaches, fever, muscle aches, and rashes. In 2024, ehrlichiosis accounted for 38% of tick-borne diseases in North Carolina, while Lyme disease accounted for 33%.

Mosquitoes spread eastern equine encephalitis, West Nile virus, and La Crosse encephalitis.

Because of the overheating planet, conditions are prime for vector-borne diseases. Higher temperatures across the globe increase the areas where ticks and mosquitoes can breed and survive, raising the risk of the spread of illnesses among humans.

What can I do to prevent tick and mosquito bites?

Protecting yourself from tick and mosquito bites is relatively simple.

For ticks, use an EPA-approved insect repellent when going outdoors during warmer weather. When you return inside, immediately check yourself and any others for ticks and remove any you find. You can reduce the number of ticks around your home by keeping your lawn cut, pruning bushes, and getting rid of leaf litter.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent every time you go outdoors, ensure there are no standing pools of water near your home where mosquitoes can breed (such as birdbaths), and wear long pants and sleeves when outside.

