Officials issue urgent warning after US region faces record-smashing conditions: 'The hottest temperature ever recorded'

The first major summer heat wave of the year sent temperatures soaring to record levels as far north as New England.

What's happening?

Temperature records took a beating during the final full week of June across much of the Central and Eastern United States as a deadly heat wave hit.

The extreme heat and humidity nudged into New Hampshire, where Manchester, around 50 miles northwest of Boston, topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit on June 24.

The city's high soared to 102 to shatter the previous record for the day of 95, which was set in 2013. It was the first time Manchester reached 100 degrees in 14 years. "That 102 is now the hottest temperature ever recorded in Manchester in June," according to WMUR Chief Meteorologist Mike Haddad.

The heat wave began to break records along the East Coast just a couple of days before Manchester's benchmark.

The Northeast Regional Climate Center reported that eight of its 35 major climate sites set records from June 23 through June 25.

"High temperatures at 20 major sites ranked among the 10 hottest for June, and in a few cases, for any month," it noted.

Why is triple-digit heat in New England concerning?

In many cases, temperatures recorded during the heat wave were unprecedented. Triple-digit heat was observed during the peak of the heat wave in several cities. Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Baltimore; New York City's JFK airport; and Georgetown, Delaware, all hit 100 degrees on June 25 to set daily records.

The dangerous heat wasn't confined to the East Coast. Two people in the Dallas area, among them a 51-year-old postal worker, died as extreme heat gripped the region through week's end.

In Mansfield, Ohio, a 5-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car.

The buildup of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere is acting like steroids for the world's weather, supercharging extreme events, including heat waves.

"Human-caused climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of heat waves since the 1950s, and additional warming will further increase their frequency and intensity," the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported.

Describing the heat wave as "extremely dangerous," the National Weather Service placed more than 83 million people across at least 24 states under heat advisories and nearly 21 million more under extreme heat warnings at the start of the historic heat wave.

What's being done about dangerous heat waves?

Turning down the temperature of the overheating planet requires a massive shift away from reliance on dirty energy sources and an acceleration of the adoption of cleaner, renewable options. New technology offers hope that the world can move in the right direction. For example, construction has started on a $500 million geothermal project to extract energy from Earth's crust.

It may take a worldwide effort, but everyone can make changes, starting at home, to help make a difference.

Washing clothes in cold water, upgrading to LEDs, and unplugging "energy vampires" are places to start. Learning about critical climate issues and talking with friends and family about them can be a powerful way to use your voice to raise awareness about the plight of the planet.

