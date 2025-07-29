Health officials issue warning after finding dead birds with dangerous virus: 'An early warning sign'

Three dead birds in California's Sacramento County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

What's happening?

The Sacramento Bee summarized an announcement from the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District, which said these were the first three birds to be identified with the virus in the county this year. However, a mosquito sample 3.5 weeks ago tested positive for the virus.

"Finding the first positive birds is always significant because it serves as an early warning sign for West Nile virus activity," Gary Goodman, the district manager, said in a statement. "It confirms the virus is present in our region, helps us identify areas where infected mosquitoes may be found, and provides insight into where human cases could emerge later in the season."

Why is West Nile virus important?

Although West Nile virus has been in the United States since at least 1999, when it was discovered in New York, recent reports signal that it's showing up earlier in the season. Such is the case in Massachusetts, which recently discovered its first West Nile-carrying mosquitoes for the year.

Many scientists attribute this shift to a warming planet, which enables disease-spreading mosquitoes to stay active for longer periods throughout the year. Plus, these bloodsuckers are beginning to expand their ranges and move into higher altitudes. For instance, Connecticut officials are warning residents that a type of mosquito that can carry chikungunya, Zika, and dengue is expected to spread farther and faster across the state in 2025.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the virus sometimes turns deadly. In 2024, the CDC reported 164 deaths attributed to West Nile. The Bee reported that a man in the San Joaquin Valley, which borders Sacramento County, died partly because of the virus, making it the first West Nile-related death in the state this year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about West Nile?

According to the Bee, area officials are spraying insecticide to limit the spread of West Nile, and the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District is amping up its efforts to monitor and trap mosquitoes. The district also directs citizens to its website, which has updates and mosquito bite prevention tips, including draining standing water that can attract mosquitoes and avoiding spending time outdoors at dawn and dusk.

Meanwhile, communities across the globe are looking for ways to reduce their mosquito populations to protect residents from illnesses such as West Nile. For example, one Florida county is using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes. And one neighborhood in the Philippines is paying residents to bring in any mosquitoes they can capture, dead or alive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



