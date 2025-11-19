Researchers issue warning after making concerning discovery in US waterways: 'Hundreds of years'

There really is no removal process.

Microplastics, plastic particles less than 5 millimeters across, are everywhere. That is not a hyperbolic statement. They pollute the air, the dirt, our bodies, and our water sources. This fact is no secret, though each new discovery of microplastics invading our planet is disheartening.

A recent study highlighted this issue. Of the 41 bodies of water sampled in Minnesota, researchers identified microplastics in 40, according to KTTC.

What's happening?

In Cascade Lake and the other microplastic-infested waterways, the Environment Minnesota Research and Policy Center found clothing and textile fibers. Synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, and acrylic, according to Commons, are made with plastic.

When clothing items made with laboratory-borne fibers are washed, they shed microplastics. These tiny plastic particles then make their way into waterways.

KTTC reported that 10 of the sampled waterways contained fragments of harder plastics. Five of them contained film from packaging and plastic bags.

Minnesotan conservationists ask consumers to avoid single-use plastics, which are a major source of microplastics.

A conservation advocate at Environment Minnesota, Katelynn Rolfes, said, per KTTC: "Nothing we use for more than just a couple of minutes should be able to pollute our environment for hundreds of years."

Why are microplastics important?

According to the Stanford Medicine News Center, experts estimate that 10 million to 40 million metric tons of microplastics enter the environment each year.

For their size and chemical composition, they do not break down easily. UC Davis Magazine said that the half-life of plastic can be more than 1,000 years.

A larger piece of plastic can be picked up and taken from an environment. Microplastics cannot. They are so plentiful and so small that there really is no removal process.

The small particles can hinder plant and crop growth, impacting entire ecosystems and food sources. They are found in the bodies of humans and animals. The health effects of microplastics, though, are still being studied.

Studies do suggest that microplastics in the body may be linked to cancer, heart issues, reproductive issues, and more, according to the Stanford Medicine News Center.

They have been detected in the respiratory, digestive, nervous, and reproductive systems. As tiny plastic particles fill our planet and our bodies, consumers can do their part to combat the issue.

What can consumers do about microplastics?

Because they do not break down, the sheer amount of microplastics in the environment will only grow over time. To slow this fate, consumers can use less plastic and avoid single-use plastics when possible.

Additionally, consumers can opt for clothing made from organic fibers over synthetic ones. Not only will this limit plastic runoff from textiles, but it could also obstruct the production of synthetic clothing.

Consumers, too, can push for better regulations on plastic production, use, and distribution.

