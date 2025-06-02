Scientists make disturbing discovery in riverbed that could endanger millions: 'An emerging public health concern'

This is not the first time scientists have sounded the alarm about microplastics.

A new study has discovered evidence that the presence of microplastics in river water could influence microbial communities, leading to more pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes.

What's happening?

The research team collected water samples from the Oder River, which flows over 522 miles through Czechia, Germany, and Poland, putting them in sanitized containers and adding pre-drained sediment and microplastic particles.

Compared to a control group, which did not contain microplastics, the test samples showed a higher abundance of pathogenic bacteria such as Aeromonas salmonicida, Vibrio spp., Escherichia coli, and Salmonella. The microplastic-contaminated samples also showed higher levels of antibiotic resistance genes, per the study published in Scientific Reports.

"The presence of microplastics in [a] water environment and their bioavailability may contribute to, or alter the pattern of, the spreading of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes," the researchers stated, adding that this could be due to microbial competition and their use of microplastics to create biofilms, which makes these particles an environmentally favorable niche for some bacteria species.

Why is this study concerning?

"This represents an emerging public health concern, particularly in the context of the One Health framework, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health," researchers said.

Antimicrobial resistance genes are problematic because they help bacteria resist the drugs meant to treat them. Antimicrobial resistance is one of the top global health threats, according to the World Health Organization, which says it makes infections harder to treat and other medical procedures and treatments, such as surgery and chemotherapy, much riskier.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time scientists have sounded the alarm about microplastics, which are small plastic particles that break off of larger plastics as they degrade. These plastics are everywhere, including in water, soil, air, clothing, seafood, and salt. For instance, one study found microplastics in nearly every protein source tested, including chicken, tofu, and beef.

While researchers and experts still don't understand the health impacts of microplastics, they've been linked to health problems such as cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

These tiny plastic particles could also be harming some of the world's most important archaeological sites. Researchers in England called attention to this issue following the discovery of microplastics in the soil at two historic sites.

What's being done about microplastics?

While it's difficult to remove microplastics from the environment, it's not impossible. For instance, one group of scientists has discovered a way to rid water of microplastics by using egg whites.

Plus, some cities and countries are tackling plastic pollution, which is the source of microplastics. For one, England and France banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout meals, while Los Angeles has banned Styrofoam takeout containers.

You can cut down on your own plastic use at home by investing in reusable items like metal razors and non-plastic sandwich bags.

