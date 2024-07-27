Researchers make troubling discovery after examining fish species closer to urban areas: 'We need to understand more'

Though we do not know all of the health impacts of microplastics, there is evidence that they could be linked to various lung disorders, serious pregnancy complications, and dementia.

A study has revealed that fish living closer to a city had more microplastics in their bodies than those found in a rural area, Phys.org reported.

What's happening?

The outlet explained that researchers in New Zealand collected adult mottled triplefins at three sites around Dunedin, a city of about 130,000 people on the country's South Island.

They found that fish collected 1.6 miles (2.5 kilometers) and 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) away from the city center ingested significantly more microplastics than fish collected at a site 15.5 miles (25 kilometers) away. In fact, the fish collected at the furthest site, a rural area called Purakanui, took in 8.5 times less plastic than the site closest to the city center and 6.3 less plastic than the other site in Port Chalmers.

Overall, the fish sampled near the city center and Port Chalmers had much higher amounts of microplastics in their guts compared to other commercial fish species studied in New Zealand.

"The concentration of microplastics in sediments and ingested by the triplefins here in Otago are similar to the microplastic levels in the highly polluted Venetian Lagoon," research supervisor associate professor Sheri Johnson said, per Phys.org. "We need to understand more about why Otago sediments and marine life have so much higher concentrations of microplastics."

Why is this study concerning?

This study adds to a growing body of research detailing the pervasiveness of microplastics in our environment. For instance, one study found that the tiniest microplastics — those under 53 micrometers in size — are the most abundant pollutants in our seas.

Many common plastic chemicals found in these microplastics have been linked to harmful effects when ingested by sea creatures. These tiny plastic particles can work their way up the food chain into humans through seafood, and we even inhale and ingest them through other sources like water, beer, and salt. In fact, one study found that the average adult takes in about 2,000 microplastics annually through salt alone.

Though we do not know all of the health impacts of microplastics, there is evidence that they could be linked to various lung disorders, serious pregnancy complications, and dementia, among other illnesses.

What's being done about microplastics?

It is essential that we cut down on plastic use if we want to slow the amount of microplastics polluting the environment. Some governments, like in England and France, have already banned plastic cutlery for most fast-food and takeout meals. Plus, Los Angeles banned Styrofoam takeout containers and California banned plastic produce bags from grocery stores.

Meanwhile, scientists are finding new ways to break down plastic such as using hungry wax worms. Plastic alternatives are also gaining traction.

You can help by cutting your own plastic use at home and investing in reusable items like metal razors and nonplastic sandwich bags.

