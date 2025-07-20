Experts raise red flags over disturbing phenomenon unfolding in Mediterranean Sea: 'Demands close attention'

"In the past, we have seen impacts like mass mortalities."

As sea temperatures in the Mediterranean continue to reach new record highs, scientists are offering ominous warnings of the severe climate issues that could be up ahead.

What's happening?

In a press release from Mercator Ocean International, marine heatwaves in the Mediterranean Sea have continued well through June. The organization operates the European Union's Copernicus Marine Service, which provides crucial information on the state of ocean conditions on a global scale.

According to Mercator, June 2025 was the warmest June on record for the Mediterranean, with a mean surface temperature of just under 75 degrees Fahrenheit. The organization reports that 88% of the Mediterranean basin experienced above-average temperatures in June.

But the high temperatures aren't a recent development. The entire first half of 2025 saw the highest surface temperatures recorded in history.

As noted by Euronews, the peak temperature in June even managed to surpass the historic average temperature in the sea by a wide margin. On June 29, sea surface temperatures nearly hit 79 degrees, which is over 5 degrees warmer than average.

Why is a marine heatwave in the Mediterranean Sea important?

The Mediterranean Sea is particularly vulnerable to heatwaves due to its semi-enclosed nature and limited water exchange with the cooler Atlantic. However, this heatwave can have significant implications for marine ecosystems throughout the entire region.

Kathryn Smith from the Marine Biological Association of the U.K. explained that continued record temperatures can lead to an increase in mortality rates of marine life, which may greatly disrupt fishing industries.

"Marine heatwaves of this magnitude in the Mediterranean Sea have had major effects on marine life," Smith told Euronews.

"In the past, we have seen impacts like mass mortalities of invertebrate species, die-offs of seagrass beds and disease outbreaks in mussel farms. It's likely that we'll see similar impacts from this event."

Marine heatwaves can even intensify extreme weather events on land. Warmer sea temperatures can lead to increased evaporation, adding moisture to the atmosphere and potentially fueling extreme rainfall events.

With more intense storms, coastal communities may become more vulnerable to catastrophic flooding.

What's being done about the record-setting temps in the Mediterranean?

Karina von Schuckmann, a senior advisor with Ocean Science for Policy at Mercator Ocean International, emphasized the importance of urgent action.

"The unfolding, wide-reaching heatwave in the western Mediterranean now demands close attention," Von Schuckmann said.

One of the leading causes of warmer ocean temperatures is the excess heat trapped in the Earth's atmosphere due to increased gas emissions, with the ocean absorbing over 90% of this heat. This heat absorption leads to rising sea surface temperatures and contributes to other changes like sea level rise and shifts in ocean currents.

To combat warmer ocean temperatures, many countries have taken action to reduce harmful carbon emissions. This includes transitioning to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and reducing deforestation.

