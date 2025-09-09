Scientists issue warning over concerning phenomenon wreaking havoc in Mediterranean Sea: 'Their population is increasing year on year'

"About a decade ago, we saw one or two of them. Now we're talking about 15 or 20 per dive."

While the word "tropical" may bring about initial positive feelings, tropicalization is not nearly as enticing.

The Mediterranean Sea is experiencing a rapid increase in temperature, which has led to a significant shift in the surrounding ecosystem, scientists have observed.

What's happening?

According to France24, this tropicalization is an active threat to the biodiversity of the Mediterranean Sea. Species that had once colonized the nearby warmer Red Sea have swam down the Suez Canal and into the Mediterranean proper, resulting in an overflow of predation upon native species.

One standout representation of this issue is the lionfish.

"About a decade ago, we saw one or two of them. Now we're talking about 15 or 20 per dive – even more than when we go to the Red Sea," said diving instructor Murat Draman.

The multiplication of these invasive species, with no natural predators, is causing a noticeable detriment to the ecosystem.

As Draman pointed out, "their population is increasing year on year," now competing with the groups that were already there for vital resources. This links to each affected species in turn, like a chain reaction, until it leads back to the same conclusion: Natural resources and habitats must be conserved to keep the ecosystem running.

Why is this important?

Protecting native species, both flora and fauna, is crucial for the environment and human health. In a study done by Conservation International, they found that "well-enforced marine protected areas yield better results for people — and those designed hand-in-hand with local communities are the most effective," emphasizing the "significant benefits for both reef biodiversity and coastal communities."

Their scientists discovered that 27% more fish were found in high protection zones compared to open-access zones. Additionally, the household income rates were 33% higher in the vicinity of marine protected areas. Even those who grew up near such areas experienced about half the likelihood of stunted growth, in connection with access to food.

Per the Smithsonian, "every other breath we take comes from the oxygen produced by microscopic ocean plants, and more than a billion people worldwide rely on food from the ocean as their primary source of protein. But these and other benefits will degrade with biodiversity loss, with dire consequences."

What's being done about this?

Some countries have taken measures to combat biodiversity loss. The United States announced its first national ocean biodiversity strategy, along with its main objectives — to keep keystone native species populations stable, to maintain human health and job security, and to gather more knowledge about how biodiversity loss will affect the planet over time.

Aside from larger efforts to keep the ecosystem healthy, individuals can also do their part by staying informed on critical climate issues like rapid tropicalization. In addition, they can look into native species local to their own areas and get involved in efforts to conserve and cultivate them. From home gardening initiatives to scientific studies, people using their voices make a difference in the planet's future.

