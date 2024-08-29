Officials revive beloved lake following mass treatment of toxic bacterial blooms: 'A huge relief'

"We're not waking up each day, concerned about whether or not there'll be a bloom."

After years of experiencing toxic bacterial blooms, a well-loved New Hampshire lake finally has crystal-clear water all summer long.

This stunning transformation didn't happen overnight, as residents around the lake, campgoers, and state officials worked tirelessly to treat and clean the water.

Since 2020, Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough has been experiencing cyanobacteria blooms, according to NHPR. This bacteria spreads across the surface of the lake's water, often appearing as blue-green splotches.

While this bacteria naturally occurs in bodies of water, it can pose a serious and sometimes fatal health risk to humans and animals, officials warn. To keep safe, state officials recommend keeping out of the water when a bacteria bloom is detected.

As a result, these bacteria blooms can disrupt warm-weather activities for locals and summer campers, like boating, swimming, kayaking, and fishing.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has warned that these bacteria blooms are showing up more frequently across the state as water temperatures get warmer and weather patterns change, according to NHPR.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Four years ago, Lake Kanasatka saw one of the largest bacteria blooms in the state's history. Even in 2023, the small town lake saw a bloom lasting more than 120 days, when a typical bloom would last just a couple of weeks.

Residents in the town took action to protect the lake and ensure it and its local wildlife a clean future. The Lake Kanasatka Watershed Association worked alongside state officials to treat the lake with aluminum sulfate. This treatment, which costs around $500,000 across three lakes, causes phosphorus minerals in the lake to stay on the bottom. As cyanobacteria feed off phosphorus, this prevents the bacteria from growing and spreading in large blooms.

Luckily, the treatment was a success, leaving the lake clear all summer long for the next 10 to 15 years.

Residents and homeowners can take several steps to ensure a clean future for the lake, protecting themselves and supporting the local ecosystem. Specifically, lake-goers should keep pollution out of the water, avoid using fertilizer near the shore, and avoid planting bushes or trees near the water's edge.

"The kids are loving the lake," local summer camp director Eric Carlson told NHPR, calling it "a huge relief." "We're not waking up each day, concerned about whether or not there'll be a bloom."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.