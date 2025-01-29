Scientists stunned by unexpected recovery in Nebraska: 'The holy grail ...'

"You don't get many comeback stories with teeny species, especially at this scale."

Signs that an ecosystem is functioning well are often subtle. That makes a documented increase in the American burying beetle, as published in Science News late last month, so significant.

It's concrete evidence of an ecosystem segment doing its job because of enough resources to keep the food web operating smoothly. It shows balance in the habitat despite external pressures.

It's also a success story of the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Actions taken as a result of its provisions have no doubt helped to chart the recent improvement, with researchers in Nebraska observing a 17% increase in the beetle's local numbers — the first such increase since the beetle was registered as endangered in 1989.

"This is the holy grail of threatened and endangered species conservation," said U.S. Geological Survey research ecologist Caleb Roberts, according to Science News. "You don't get many comeback stories with teeny species, especially at this scale."

Too often, we read stories of required urgent action to save organisms from the brink of extinction, like the Sombrero ground lizard. This report confirms that the legislation works. Species are saved, and the environment benefits. The beetles jump-start natural recycling by removing the dead and other debris from the ecosystem. They also provide an indication of its health because of this necessary recycling.

The beetles thrive with moist soils and low duff or partially decayed organic matter. While the big increase in the beetle population has mostly been observed in Nebraska, the abundance of the latter has been a factor stoking the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and its adverse impacts on air pollution and human health. Wildfires can happen anywhere, but an imbalance in the ecosystem can increase the risks.

Speaking of imbalances, the insects' presence spotlights another benefit of native plants and fewer trees like cedars and eucalyptus in these ecosystems. The latter two literally add fuel and hotter temperatures to fires, and this is most often problematic when they grow where the area is not adapted to hosting them.

Somewhat ironically, it's fires that helped the beetle come back. As Science News reported, a group of about 100 private landowners agreed to use controlled fires on their land to help recover a more traditional balance of tree cover and debris that the beetles had adapted to expect. These types of managed burns and efforts to promote certain species can help to stave off uncontrolled wildfires that threaten lives and homes.

It can also safeguard vulnerable flora and fauna species to keep ecosystems functioning well. After all, prevention is the best course of action from a human, environmental, and economic perspective.

The success of the American burying beetle is a story about cooperation and partnership. It involved private landowners, state and federal agencies, and conservation groups with one goal in mind: the health of the ecosystem.

It's the proverbial win-win, with restoration of the native prairies and continued viability of other organisms, including the beetles. It creates healthy diversity for a better environment.

"It's been very rewarding working with these landowners," said Thomas Walker, a wildlife biologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, in the Science News report. "Ultimately, they're the ones that are leading the success on all of this."

