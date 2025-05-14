Lawmakers move to ban cancer-causing chemicals from farmlands — here's what's happening

Costa Rican lawmakers have moved to ban a number of highly hazardous pesticides in an effort to reduce the number of chemicals used on farmland.

According to The Tico Times, a bill being discussed by representatives on the Special Permanent Commission on Environment would ban pesticides that meet the World Health Organization's international criteria for high toxicity and those with evidence of causing cancer or genetic mutation or affecting reproduction, according to the Globally Harmonized System.

The bill would require the ministries of Environment and Energy, Health, and Agriculture and Livestock to update the national list of banned pesticides every two years based on new information from the WHO and increase training so farmers in Costa Rica know their options when it comes to pesticides.

The bill would represent a massive change to the way Costa Rica approaches farming. Estimates have shown that Costa Rica ranks among the biggest users of pesticides per agricultural area, ranging between 10 and 35 kilograms of pesticides used per hectare of farmland. Making matters worse, eight of the 10 most frequently used pesticides in the country are classified as highly hazardous by the Regional Institute for Studies on Toxic Substances at the National University of Costa Rica.

Pesticides have become an increasingly controversial subject in agriculture. Many see them as essential to reducing crop loss, but chemicals in pesticides can cause serious issues. Recent studies indicate that certain pesticides can wreak havoc on the endocrine system. Other studies have shown that chemicals in pesticides linger on fruits and vegetables after they've been harvested and washed — and washed again at home. In the United Kingdom, studies have shown that perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been found all over fruits and vegetables.

The bill would represent a profound shift toward healthier, more environmentally friendly agricultural practices in Costa Rica, which would benefit not just the Central American country but also its trade partners, including the United States.

