Officials urge policy action after drastic plummet in insect populations: 'We are legislating in the dark'

"The value of pollination of plants by insects is nearly incalculable."

Toxic agriculture chemicals are threatening to annihilate important insect populations in the United Kingdom — and, according to recent reporting by the Guardian, the damage is already significant.

What's happening?

The Guardian noted that researchers in the field have urged caution for years, as the U.K. insect population has dropped at a frightening pace.

"[The] next government must put in place plans to monitor and reduce the use and toxicity of pesticides before it is too late, wildlife experts say," the outlet wrote.

In 2023, State of Nature collected data on biodiversity in the U.K. and presented concerning results, including "stronger declines" in insect populations critical to ecosystem functioning — including bees, moths, ants, and dragonflies, per another Guardian report.

Why is this important?

Sure, insects can be irritating, but don't tell them to buzz off just yet. As it turns out, bugs are extremely important.

"The value of pollination of plants by insects is nearly incalculable," stated The Smithsonian Institution. "... Pollination by honeybees in the U.S. favorably affects some $20 billion … in crops per year, including fruits, vegetables, and many nuts."

Insects are also natural predators for what The Florida Museum of Natural History referred to as "pest species, like fire ants and mosquitoes," as well as sustenance for other animals.

"If insect populations continue to decline, some food webs might collapse entirely," the museum wrote.

This would harm multiple industries — including farming, fishing, food retail, tourism, and health care — and carries distressing possibilities, from nutritional scarcity to disease outbreaks.

Toxic pesticides are no picnic for humans, either. These chemical products can "irritate the skin or eyes … be carcinogens … [or] affect the hormone or endocrine system in the body," reported the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done about it?

The pressing statistics are finally starting to catch the attention of U.K. politicians, and there may be action after the Labour Party's victory in the July election. The party, the Guardian mentioned, said it plans to act quickly to "end exemptions for bee-killing pesticides."

The previous government, per the Guardian, had announced it would develop "pesticide reduction and monitoring" initiatives in 2018 that never appeared.

For the new party in office, effective record-keeping is essential.

"Without accurate data, it is impossible to properly assess the impact of pesticides," Nick Mole, a policy officer at Pesticide Action Network UK, told the news outlet. "Right now we are legislating in the dark."

Besides supporting candidates who want to decrease harmful chemicals in our environment and restore wildlife populations, there are many ways to take action.

Rethink your lawn care by seeking out innovative pest control methods, attract crucial pollinators with stunning, low-maintenance native plant gardens, and compost your yard waste to save money on fertilizer and reduce harmful planet-warming pollution.

