Security camera captures scary moment woman gets attacked by bird: 'One of the worst attacks'

"What did she do to make him hate her that much?"

In Australia, the beginning of spring signals fresh flowers, longer days, and, unfortunately, magpie attacks.

What's happening?

In a recent viral TikTok, a person gets out of their car and is confronted with an aggressive magpie. The bird continuously swoops and claws at the passerby as they try to get away, swatting their jacket at the bird all the while.

One person said of the video that it was "one of the worst attacks" that they had ever seen. However, it's not uncommon.

Why is this attack important?

The TikTok community had some suggestions as to what was happening.

"What did she do to make him hate her that much?" asked one commenter.

"They only do that if you did something to them," added another.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

The magpie "probably has a nest nearby and is defending his turf without being provoked," suggested one commenter.

Magpie swooping isn't just a seasonal nuisance, but it's also a sharp reminder of humanity's steady encroachment on the natural world. Magpies aren't naturally aggressive; they're usually just defending their nests in shrinking habitats now overlapped by sprawling suburbs, bike paths, and playgrounds.

What feels like a personal attack is really an act of survival, sparked by our disruption of balance. These encounters symbolize how development compresses wildlife into ever-smaller spaces, forcing animals to defend what little remains of their habitat.

What can I do to prevent this from happening to me?

To coexist more peacefully, we can respect buffer zones around known nesting sites, avoid staring directly at birds, and use detours when possible.

Planting native trees to create private and safe places for these birds to nest, supporting urban greening projects, and keeping pets away from nests all help reduce stress for wildlife. By moving with awareness and care in shared spaces, we make life safer for both birds and ourselves.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.