Wildlife authorities issue warning over disturbing cause of recent bird death: 'Well-documented threats'

Queensland wildlife authorities are mourning the loss of a young cassowary, a flightless bird native to Australia, to a pervasive issue among locals and tourists: litter — specifically abandoned fishing gear, Yahoo News reported.

What's happening?

In late July, a ranger at the Coquette Point area of the Cassowary Coast Region in Queensland, Australia, captured footage of a young cassowary with fishing line dangling from its beak. The video also showed the bird struggling to walk, constantly tripping over the fishing line.

A reminder to Be Cass-o-wary in Far North Queensland. A report was made about a young cassowary near Innisfail struggling to eat and drink - with fishing line and a float protruding from its mouth. Wildlife Rangers had been monitoring the bird, which was part of a family that had begun approaching people for food at Coquette Point. Ranger Stephen Clough said they observed the cassowary tripping over the fishing line while trying to forage, causing the hook to embed further. "The bird was sedated and despite the best efforts of veterinary staff, the cassowary succumbed to severe internal injuries," Mr Clough said. This heartbreaking incident is a stark reminder that feeding cassowaries and leaving behind fishing waste can have fatal consequences. Once they associate people with food, cassowaries venture into suburban areas where they face increased risks, from vehicle strikes to dog attacks and dangerous litter. Cassowaries are a keystone species, playing a crucial role in maintaining rainforest health through seed dispersal. Protecting them protects the whole ecosystem. 📞 If you see a sick or injured cassowary, call 1300 130 372. 🚫 Don't feed cassowaries or leave waste behind. 📍 Be cass-o-wary in the Wet Tropics. Posted by Queensland Environment on Tuesday, August 5, 2025

This young bird was part of a flock of three belonging to an adult male cassowary spotted close to its young.

The brood's recent behavior in approaching humans for food had forced rangers to issue a public service announcement reminding humans not to feed wildlife. Despite this warning, however, the young birds remained relentless in their search for food, even going after leftover bait on abandoned fishing gear.

The rangers caught the injured cassowary, sedated it, and performed an X-ray to get a better look at what was happening inside. The X-ray images confirmed their worst fears — the fishing hook was lodged firmly in the bird's internal organs, which eventually resulted in death.

"Discarded hooks and fishing line are well-documented threats to sea birds and can also harm species like cassowaries," said wildlife ranger Stephen Clough, per Yahoo News.

Why is abandoned fishing gear important?

"Ghost gear" is a term for fishing equipment that is lost, discarded, or abandoned in marine environments, per the National Ocean Service.

Ghost gear is dangerous to marine life, as it can become entangled in it, which can lead to injury and impact its ability to hunt, swim, or evade danger.

Rescue crews and heroic civilians have freed gray whales, young seals, sea turtles, and other marine life from abandoned fishing gear, highlighting the frequency of these unfortunate occurrences.

Abandoned fishing equipment, such as fishing line or fake bait, is often made of plastic that deteriorates over time, contributing to the increase of microplastics on beaches and in marine environments.

Microplastics have been linked to harmful effects on humans, including liver fibrosis and impaired brain health and function. These tiny particles of plastic also affect marine life, impacting its growth, body functions, and more.

What's being done about abandoned fishing gear?

Fortunately, ocean conservancy and volunteer groups are working on the frontlines to reduce the amount of ghost gear left in oceans or other bodies of water.

The National Basketball Association is also tackling ghost gear through its Nets for Change initiative, repurposing the abandoned nets collected from its partner, World Surf League, to make recycled basketball nets.

You, too, can make a difference in the health of wildlife, the oceans, and the planet in general by reducing your daily plastic use, minimizing litter, and disposing of fishing gear properly — including removing used bait to prevent wildlife from accidentally swallowing fishing hooks.

