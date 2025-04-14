Officials issue warning after hiker is attacked upon return to his vehicle: 'We encourage people ... to be aware of their surroundings'

A quiet hike in southern Arizona took a dangerous turn when a coatimundi attacked a hiker. The incident prompted wildlife officials to remind the public to safely share the trail with wildlife.

What happened?

The attack occurred just south of Sierra Vista in Ash Canyon, a region known for its wildlife and birding spots, according to KTAR News. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported that a Tucson man encountered a coatimundi — also known as a coati — on the hood of his vehicle after finishing a hike.

The hiker told officials he shouted and waved his arms to scare the animal away. Likely startled, the coati tore a windshield wiper off the vehicle before leaping down and attacking the man. The man managed to escape inside his vehicle but suffered scratches and a bite that required medical attention.

Wildlife specialists responded to the area but could not locate the animal. The man received a rabies vaccine at a local hospital.

Coatis resemble raccoons but with long white snouts and distinctive fur, including mask-like face markings and a long, striped tail. According to Arizona State Parks and Trails, adult coatis are the size of a small dog and can weigh up to 18 pounds. Their diet includes small animals like mice and squirrels, insects, fruits, and nuts.

Arizona State Parks and Trails says coatis are not generally aggressive toward humans but can be if they feel "threatened or cornered." Coatis can also be aggressive due to illnesses like rabies. In a 2020 case, an Arizona woman and her dog were attacked by a coati that was rabid.

Why is this coati attack concerning?

This recent coati attack highlights how humans can unintentionally create dangerous situations when interacting with wildlife. When people get too close to wildlife, animals may feel threatened or cornered in their natural habitats, leading to defensive or aggressive reactions. These situations can quickly become unsafe for the people and animals involved.

When a wild animal injures a person — whether provoked or not — it's often euthanized to prevent further incidents and to test for diseases like rabies, which can only be confirmed after death. This incident serves as a reminder to respect wildlife boundaries — not just for human safety, but to protect the rights of wildlife to live undisturbed in their habitats.

What's being done to protect coatis and hikers from attacks?

AZ Central reported that experts believed the coati was infected with rabies and later died. Such a conclusion underscores the incident as a cautionary tale to keep your distance from wildlife — even if that means waiting patiently for an animal to wander away from your car after a hike.

If you're lucky enough to see wildlife in its natural habitat, you also have the responsibility to follow safety guidelines. If you encounter a coati in the wild, experts advise giving the animal plenty of space and never approaching or feeding them. It's simple advice applying to any wild animal you encounter on the trail.

"We encourage people spending time in rural/mountainous areas to be aware of their surroundings and not attempt to engage any wild animal," officials said in a statement on social media.

