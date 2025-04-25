Construction project grinds to halt after workers are attacked by predatory birds: 'They were in unwelcome territory'

"It's been surprising how much excitement there is."

Construction workers at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas encountered protected birds, spawning a flurry of excitement, according to CBS.

The workers were surveying an area before the construction of a helipad when they were attacked by red-tailed hawks.

"The hawks were buzzing around them pretty closely and so they moved away," said Chris York, president of the hospital. "They were making sure the contractors knew they were in unwelcome territory."

Though populations of this species are healthy, all hawks are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 2023. This status has led to red-tailed hawks elsewhere being rescued from fishing lines by teams of firefighters.

Hawks play a vital role in ecosystem balance. As apex predators, they ensure prey species populations remain under control. Without hawk predation, many species could outgrow the environment's ability to support them, leading to a downward spiral in biodiversity. We've seen exactly this dynamic play out with sea otters.

Ecological preservation is a big part of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act's mandate, but so are aesthetic, recreational, and economic goals, which includes facilitating hunting. Red-tailed hawks are also important to Indigenous groups, sprouting additional efforts for their protection.

As it turns out, the construction workers in Texas were attacked because the birds were protecting eggs. Following the discovery, construction was halted. The eggs were expected to hatch in late April.

In the meantime, a livestream was set up, generating a ton of interest.

"It's been surprising how much excitement there is," York said, per CBS. "I thought there would be some people who really enjoy this, appreciate it, folks that love nature, that sort of thing, but we've had an overwhelming response of people replying."

