Man shares photos after building off-grid tropical sanctuary: '[It] could work for you'

A Redditor shared how they created an off-the-grid life for themselves in the Philippines.

The post included four photos of their setup and was titled, "Off-grid in the Philippines and why I think going off-grid overseas could work for you."

In a comment, the poster explained their system: "a 16kw array of bifacial panels, 16kw Deye inverter and 30kw of LifePo4 batteries."

They said the Philippines doesn't have permit requirements for solar panels, so the installation cost was low. They also noted hired help was extremely affordable.

Their post included a photo of a chicken coop and a number of the animals. The OP said each chicken cost just $3 and provided them with eggs. They seemed to have everything they needed to thrive, and they wanted to let others know that this kind of life is possible.

Living off the grid comes with independence, fewer bills, and a satisfying sense of self-sufficiency. You can save money and have a lifestyle that helps the planet. Off-grid living requires less resources that damage Earth, such as oil, natural gas, and coal. This helps create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

Moving your life to a different country isn't simple. But you can enjoy savings and satisfaction wherever you live if you go solar.

With EnergySage's free tools, you can easily compare local installation quotes to find the best price. EnergySage has helped people save up to $10,000 on solar installations and can reduce energy bills to as low as $0.

If you want to pay nothing for installation, you can take advantage of Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program. It will install solar panels with no money down and help you get a great rate on your energy.

Whether you want to install solar panels or enjoy a new lifestyle, reducing your reliance on the grid is a wise decision for your wallet and the world.

Others were intrigued by the idea, and some were ready to get packing.

One Filipino Redditor said: "I'm definitely considering doing something like this. … Depending on the island, you can get land for super cheap."

"Nice. I like your point here, that we should all consider a wide variety of options," another commenter wrote.

