Homeowner shares photos of lakeside off-grid compound: 'A beautiful place'

Inflated food, energy, and homeowner insurance prices are squeezing household budgets as changing weather patterns impact all these aspects of daily life. Some consumers, however, seek freedom from bills by living an off-grid lifestyle.

One off-gridder shared some pictures of their setup to the r/OffGrid subreddit to reflect on their journey so far.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"4 years living off-grid working remotely," the original poster described.

Their setup features plenty of outdoor entertainment areas, including a cinder block bonfire area with abundant seating, and a pergola hangout spot, which is situated next to their solar panel system. The OP also built a firewood storage shed to keep all their firewood dry for bonfires.

This off-grid setup is located next to a stunning lake with an extensive tree line.

"It's a beautiful place," one commenter admired.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The beauty of off-grid living, an alternative form of living not tied to public utilities, is that you create your home from the ground up. Often, off-griders purchase undeveloped land and can design their space exactly how they envision it — whether that means a space to raise farm animals or to put in a small-scale solar system to power their home independently.

This alternative lifestyle fosters increased security and resilience in an increasingly unpredictable world, evading the constant fluctuation of modern factors that can make living so costly. However, it does require devoted energy and at least some resources to build.

Some may believe that off-grid living is only attainable if you come from a privileged background. While beginning with some resources can help solve a lot of the early challenges, living off-grid is still achievable in smaller steps.

Installing a solar system, for example, allows you to take full advantage of the free and abundant solar energy available, which can bring your energy costs down to or near $0, while lowering global dependence on dirty fossil fuels and global gas pollution.

One homeowner reported paying only $11 for monthly energy costs during a warmer month (May to June), which is a fraction of the average monthly electric bill in the United States ($136.84). Another homeowner slashed their monthly energy bills from about $800 to $253.

Available but soon-to-expire federal tax credits can still save homeowners 30% on home solar installations completed before Dec. 31.

To expedite this home upgrade, EnergySage has free tools to help homeowners find and compare quotes from locally vetted solar installers. Homeowners who have used EnergySage have reported saving up to $10,000 on the cost of home solar projects.

Still, solar can present a large upfront investment that may not be realistic for everyone, especially with the rising cost of living.

Solar leasing is an alternative solar option that allows users to avoid high energy prices while helping to keep the planet cool. Palmetto's LightReach program helps users install new solar panels for no money down, while locking in low energy rates.

"That looks amazing! Fantastic setup. Your property looks great!" one commenter said.

"The dream. One day," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



