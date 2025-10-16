Off-gridder shares photos after building essential new property feature: 'I'm very excited'

Living spaces are becoming increasingly smaller in the U.S. New homes aren't as big as they were 20 years ago, and renters are being charged unreasonable prices for lower square footage, according to the National Association of Realtors.

For those looking for more space on a budget, off-grid living has become the dream for many, whether it be living in a van or in a self-sufficient home.

One such person who has switched to living off-grid shared their recent exciting update to their extra storage container on the r/OffGrid subreddit.

"I bought a 40[-foot] high cube container…it ended up on less than level ground. I needed to jack up and support the back end about 5 feet up," the OP posted. "This weekend, I jackhammered footings into the rock, poured 65-plus bags of concrete, and set some 10[-inch] I beams for it to sit on."

They continued, "From the photos, the container will go up another 9 [inches], and another beam will fit in between the posts and container feet. Then I will weld it all together. I'm very excited to have my first winter in 5 years where everything can be inside."

The attached photos show the process of the concrete-pouring and the trailer getting lifted onto the blocks.

Living off-grid offers numerous benefits for both homeowners and the environment. Many off-grid properties are built by the homeowner to suit their own preferences, which means they can install more eco-friendly insulation, solar panels, induction stoves, and home gardens to make their land work efficiently. These choices often lead to thousands of dollars in savings every year.

Those who do not depend on grid water or power are also better prepared for extreme weather events, as these houses often have stored power or use far less to operate.

Some wonderful examples of off-grid living include this man's eco-house, this woman's Costa Rican sanctuary, and this person's mountain life in the French Pyrenees.

Even if the off-grid lifestyle doesn't work for you, it's still possible to prioritize eco-friendly and sustainable living, which would significantly reduce our usage of valuable resources and dependence on fossil fuels.

Other Redditors were excited on behalf of the OP.

"Freakin' legit! Congrats!" one excited commenter wrote.

"It's how they built the pyramids. It's cool what you can do with some jacks and leverage!" another added.

