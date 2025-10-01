Man shares experience after living 2 years off-grid: 'It's true that there is a lot of work'

A clip showing what off-the-grid living can look like has made lots of TikTokers jealous.

TikToker Luka Lesnik (@lukalesnik8) posted a video reflecting on the last two years of his life, where he's been living completely off the grid. Luka captioned the post, "I have found my happiness in a simple way of life. I don't have everything a person wants, but I have everything I need for a quality life."

He gives an overview of his lifestyle in the video. Viewers get to see his gorgeous eco-house and what it takes to live like this. Luka's home appears to be in a secluded part of a forest, almost like an adult treehouse.

With just a few solar cells, he gets plenty of electricity for lighting and other appliances. He also grows his own food, enjoying the freshest vegetables possible. The video shows a basket filled with bright red tomatoes that look deliciously juicy.

Solar power, goats, and a garden make up Luka's humble but delightful life off the grid. He admits, "It's true that there is a lot of work with maintenance and especially with growing food, but for me, it's a blessing to eat what I have grown and just picked from the garden."

Off-grid living is also amazingly affordable. Luka makes his own electricity and food, meaning he doesn't have to pay for as many utilities or groceries. But even if you don't live off the grid, you can still save money with these lifestyle changes.

Having a garden is beneficial to your wallet, mental wellness, diet, and local community. And you can install solar panels, potentially bringing your energy bills down to or near $0.

Many people in the comments simultaneously envied and praised Luka's off-the-grid living.

One person echoed Luka's sentiment, saying, "How important is to live not just exist."

Someone else said, "Life should be like this."

Another commenter wrote, "This is how i want to live my life, just know that you are living my dream life."

