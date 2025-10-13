Experts issue warning after dangerous creatures spotted where they are not supposed to be: 'Major adverse impacts'

"We need to aggressively detect and treat [them]."

Hawaiʻi officials are encouraging residents to help them stop the spread of one of the world's most invasive species.

What's happening?

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources has launched Stop the Ant Month statewide, in an effort to stop all ants from spreading across the state.

To stop the spread, Big Island Now reported, DLNR officials have asked residents from all islands to collect and submit ants from their properties. In particular, officials worry about little fire ants, which cause painful stings.

"There are no native ants in Hawai'i, and invasive ants like little fire ants can have major adverse impacts on ecosystems, agriculture, and human and animal health," DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said in a release. "We need to aggressively detect and treat fire ant colonies; we rely on residents across Hawai'i to be our partners in reporting fire ant populations."

Why are little fire ants important?

The "little" in these ants' name accurately describes their size but woefully underestimates their impact.

These orange ants are only about one-sixteenth of an inch long, or about half the size of a sesame seed. But just like other invasive species, little fire ants can spread quickly and take over their new surroundings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Supercolonies can contain millions of little fire ants, and their stings can create welts that last for weeks. If they sting pets in their eyes, the injuries could lead to blindness.

Little fire ants are native to South America, but given Hawaiʻi's reliance on imports, it's relatively easy for them to end up in shipping containers headed for the state.

According to the DLNR, the Big Island of Hawaiʻi currently has a widespread outbreak of little fire ants, and Maui, Oahu, and Kauai all have moderate outbreaks. No little fire ants have been detected on the islands of Lanai or Molokai.

What's being done about little fire ants?

When found early, DLNR says it can easily eradicate little fire ant colonies. That's why public reporting is crucial.

The state set up a website that allows residents to request a collection kit and to report any ants found on their property. Collection sites are also set up on islands across the state.

Although the focus is on little fire ants, officials also encourage residents to collect and report other types of ants, as that could alert the state to new species that have not previously been found in Hawaiʻi.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.