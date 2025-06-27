Scientists issue warning after making concerning discovery on edge of golf course: 'Poses a serious threat'

"Its sting causes painful, and in some cases severe, reactions in both humans and animals."

The little fire ant, a species native to Central and South America, was recently identified in Los Cristianos in southern Tenerife of the Canary Islands. Notorious for its invasive properties, the little fire ant is no small concern when it comes to ant bites and ecosystem damage.

What's happening?

According to Canarian Weekly, entomological researchers at the University of La Laguna and Institute of Natural Products and Agrobiology established the first record of the little fire ant in the Canary Islands with an infestation near the perimeter of a golf course.

Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, their findings indicated that the little fire ant — also known as the electric ant — could have appeared from imported plants. Human activities from tourism to trade are largely responsible for the introduction of these ants to new regions.

On top of the $7 billion in global economic expenses undertaken in containment efforts, the little fire ant has been placed on several watch lists, including those by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and European Union, per Canarian Weekly.

"This ant poses a serious threat to biodiversity and ecosystems," it explained. "It can displace native species and harm wildlife. Its sting causes painful, and in some cases severe, reactions in both humans and animals."

Why are invasive species concerning?

A single invasive species can bring about the collapse of an ecosystem, overusing its resources and destroying habitats. Little fire ants in particular are known for their potency as an invasive species because of their adaptability to new environments and the speed with which they foster large colonies in everything from trees to electrical boxes.

Ant bites of all sorts can sting, but the electric ant leaves large welts on humans and animals alike and is liable to bring about long-term eye damage in pets. Fortunately, the earlier these critters are detected, the better the chance of removal. This research suggests that in Los Cristianos, the infestation is small and localized, and scientists promptly identified it.

What's being done to protect the Los Cristianos ecosystem?

Since the ants are contained, the Canary Islands government has yet to call for the eradication of the species, but it is open to doing so should the situation become more dire, according to Canarian Weekly. For now, officials are monitoring the area and encouraging residents to do the same.

More broadly, keeping invasive species at bay requires a collective effort of vigilance and proactive measures. In addition to checking yourself and your clothes for small bugs that may have stowed away during your travels, you can also help by supporting removal efforts when the need arises and by nurturing native plant species to keep your local ecosystem healthy and resilient.

