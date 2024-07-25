Hiker stumbles on concerning scene left behind in local state park: 'People are disrespectful and disgusting'

A hiker discovered a disappointing scene in a local state park and shined a spotlight on the issue.

In a video posted on Instagram, the hiker explained that the park saw a significant uptick in litter once the summer began.

Garbage bags filled with food, baby diapers, and bags of charcoal were among the items left lying in the park. The garbage dumpster was just a few yards away from where the unsightly trash was left, yet there was a clear lack of consideration for the environment with no effort made to discard it.

To make matters worse, the litter was near the park's sensitive wildlife area, which is a habitat for beavers, eagles, and other animals. The hiker had no choice but to do his part to clean up the area.

"It's taken me less than five minutes and a little bit of sweat to do this," the hiker said in the video as he cleaned the trash. "But it's only me; they could've got it done in probably two minutes!"

While the hiker had enough respect for nature to rid the park of litter, many need to develop a better relationship with the environment. This isn't the first or last time that a lack of regard for natural areas has been shown. Another hiker encountered a similar scene in a national forest, where they found litter, including Starbucks cups, along a riverbank. This kind of pollution is particularly troubling because it can harm wildlife and degrade the natural beauty of our parks.

These situations highlight the importance of proper waste disposal to protect these precious environments. In his caption, the hiker implored everyone to follow the "leave no trace" credo to keep our parks beautiful and safe for everyone.

There are also some creative and impactful initiatives aimed at addressing this issue. For example, Khao Yai National Park in Thailand started mailing litter back to the tourists who left it behind, along with a note saying, "You forgot these things at Khao Yai National Park," according to the BBC. This kind of approach emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility when visiting natural spaces.

If you're looking to get involved, you might consider joining or organizing a local cleanup event to help keep your favorite parks clean and enjoyable for everyone.

Commenters on the hiker's video agreed with his sentiments and applauded him for taking the time to clean the area.

"I've taken to carrying gloves in my car along with trash bags," one commenter wrote. "People are disrespectful and disgusting."

"I teach my son, leave a place cleaner than when you arrived," another stated. "Cheers to you!"

