Authorities make shocking discovery after raiding hunter's house: 'Committed the crime'

Officials in India busted an animal trafficking operation by criminals planning to sell parts from a leopard and a barn owl.

What happened?

According to a report by The Indian Express, law enforcement arrested two people in the western coastal city of Valsad in connection with hunting animals and selling their remains.

After being tipped off, officials interrogated three suspects. They raided their homes and recovered the skin of a leopard and the bones of a barn owl, both of which are protected species under Schedule 1 of India's Wildlife Protection Act.

"All three of them have committed the crime of poaching a leopard and doing illegal trade of its skin," the Valsad forest department said, per The Indian Express.

Why is it concerning?

Wildlife smuggling is illegal, dangerous, and terrible for the environment and local biodiversity. Unfortunately, the most protected and endangered species are the ones traffickers desire the most. This damages their survival rate and makes preservation efforts even more difficult.

Some animals are killed for their pelts, teeth, or bones, but others are abducted from the wild to be sold as exotic pets. This is equally harmful, as it's possible for them to become an invasive species in a new area. It makes them threatening to native species, which will have to compete for resources. They may also contribute to the spread of pests and diseases.

What's being done about it?

The three traffickers are accused of being involved in illegal activities of poaching and selling wildlife. One of the suspects is still on the loose, but two were arrested. They were denied bail in court.

"We are coordinating with the police department to arrest Valvi. And Valvi's arrest is important to find out where they got the leopard skin," the forest department said, per The Indian Express.

