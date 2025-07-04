Influencer sparks outrage after hikers uncover evidence of shocking acts in countryside: 'This is a betrayal of trust and nature'

A popular influencer who promotes a "Leave No Trace" lifestyle has drawn the ire of social media users after allegedly trashing the Scottish countryside, the International Business Times reported.

Living in the age of social media has come with its fair share of perks. There hasn't been a period in history when people have been more connected to current events happening throughout the world than today.

But at the same time, social media has also ushered in an era of influencers doing anything they can think of to keep the spotlight on them. In the case of Danish influencer August Vallat, his attempt to provide entertaining content for his million followers on Instagram has landed him in hot water.

As reported by the International Business Times, Vallat has been accused of leaving a trail of burned and damaged trees as well as discarded bottles and food wrappers in a protected area near Glenbrittle on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

In an Instagram story that has since been deleted, Vallat could be seen relaxing by a campfire in the area. But what was supposed to be a lighthearted post quickly turned against the influencer.

According to the International Business Times, one social media user took exception to the alleged disregard for nature.

"This is a betrayal of trust and nature—it goes beyond littering," they wrote.

Following the influx of negative comments, Vallat took to Instagram to post a video apologizing for his misstep. "This has been a great lesson. Scotland has been great visiting but unfortunately there has been some misunderstandings," wrote Vallat.

"I am not perfect and I apologise to Scottish people for my behaviour … we did not cut any live trees and we cleaned it all up … this has been a great lesson to me until next time Scotland," he added.

While the social media influencer has not been charged with any littering offenses, the controversy has reignited a conversation regarding proper etiquette in the outdoors. When camping or hiking, it is wise to research your surroundings to learn of any nearby restricted or protected areas.

It is also wise to bring adequate supplies of food and water, minimizing your reliance on natural resources and reducing packaging waste. Remembering the motto "pack it in, pack it out" can also go a long way in helping minimize your disruption to nature. Take all trash, leftover food, and litter with you when you leave, since foreign objects can be harmful to certain ecosystems.

