Experts stunned by gut-wrenching discovery fueled by social media sensation: 'They collect [them] like stamps'

Experts dedicated to protecting rare gecko species have expressed alarm at seeing the animals featured on social media, fearing that their popularity will lead to more illegal poaching, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

What's happening?

For thousands of years, geckos thrived on the remote island chain of New Caledonia in the Southwest Pacific. Over time, several new gecko species developed that only can be found there, according to the ABC.

Many of these species feature unique coloring and other features that have made them popular online. However, experts working to preserve these rare species fear that their newfound popularity will put even more pressure on the at-risk animals.

"For some species … if there's a few years of animals being collected commercially, that might be too much," warned Villanova University's Aaron Bauer, an expert on New Caledonian geckos, per the ABC. "The populations might not be able to stand that."

Conservationists in New Caledonian have watched in dismay as endangered or threatened species have been paraded online, knowing that those animals are the offspring of geckos stolen from their forests and illegally transported abroad.

"They collect these geckos like stamps," Oriane Lallemand, head keeper at the Zoological and Forest Park in Nouméa, told the ABC.

Why is maintaining biodiversity important?

While some may question why it matters whether a few rare gecko species go extinct on a remote island chain in the Southwest Pacific, maintaining global biodiversity is essential to our survival as humans.

"There are lots of ways that humans depend upon biodiversity, and it is vital for us to conserve it," according to The Royal Society, a fellowship of scientists. "Pollinators such as birds, bees and other insects are estimated to be responsible for a third of the world's crop production."

Further, invertebrates and microbes maintain healthy soil for crops, and "life from the oceans provides the main source of animal protein for many people," per The Royal Society.

Beyond the food supply, biodiversity also provides ecosystem services such as water and air cleaning while mitigating flooding, according to UNICEF.

What's being done to maintain biodiversity?

Worldwide, conservationists are working to maintain and restore Earth's precious biodiversity. Despite these efforts, many experts believe the planet is going through just its sixth mass extinction event, with this one being caused by human activity.

"The current rate of extinction is between 100 and 1,000 times higher than the pre-human background rate of extinction, which is jaw-dropping," said Katie Collins of the U.K. Natural History Museum. "We are definitely going through a sixth mass extinction."

Though the situation is dire, we all can do our part to maintain and restore biodiversity in our communities. Rewilding your yard or planting a native lawn can create a habitat for pollinators and other essential species and even save you money on your water bill.

Don't have a yard? Try joining a community garden or putting just a few pollinator-friendly plants on your balcony to help make a difference.

