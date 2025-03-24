SC Johnson kick-starts campaign to curb littering — meet Zuzu the hermit crab

"Every piece of plastic we keep out of the ocean makes a difference, but we need businesses to step up and do more."

It's no secret our oceans are drowning in plastic. That's where Zuzu — a small hermit crab with an outsized mission to make a difference — comes in.

SC Johnson announced it's teamed up with Conservation International, EarthEcho International, and Plastic Bank on a campaign starring Zuzu, a determined, animated hermit crab who embarks on a journey to recycle a bottle abandoned on his beach.

The campaign aims to rally public support for better plastic management systems and push businesses to take greater responsibility for their waste.

Even celebrities like Orlando Bloom, Nina Dobrev, and Dylan Efron are using their platforms to help spread the word, according to the press release.

"Ocean conservation has always been close to my heart, and the reality is that our planet can't wait," said Dobrev. "Every piece of plastic we keep out of the ocean makes a difference, but we need businesses to step up and do more… Let's turn awareness into action and make recycling actually work."

According to data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature cited by Deutsche Welle, 14 million tons of plastic enters marine environments yearly. To make matters worse, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found only 9% of consumer plastics actually get recycled (no matter our efforts).

The gap between awareness and action is striking. As part of the campaign, SC Johnson surveyed more than 3,000 U.S. adults, revealing the disconnect many feel about plastic pollution.

While 83% expressed concern about the crisis, only 28% felt they understood how to help effectively. Even more telling, just two in five Americans believed their recycling efforts made a meaningful difference, while 86% agreed businesses should be taking greater responsibility.

This aligns with growing support for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies, which would make manufacturers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products.

In British Columbia, where EPR has been implemented, recycling rates for packaging materials have soared past 75%, according to a study by The Recycling Partnership. If a similar program were implemented in the U.S., it would be projected to boost residential recycling rates by as much as 48%.

For consumers looking to take action, Zuzu's campaign offers practical solutions through its website, where visitors can sign a petition supporting stronger legislation on plastic waste, learn waste reduction tips, and follow Zuzu's journey on social media.

Beyond corporate efforts, everyday choices matter too: ditching single-use plastics, opting for refillable products, and backing policies that strengthen recycling systems all add up.

Small swaps, like carrying a reusable water bottle or shopping from brands committed to sustainability, can create real change. Because when it comes to plastic pollution, we need action — not just awareness.

