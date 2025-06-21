Wellness influencer faces backlash over response to question about superyacht: 'I saw this and was baffled'

As the community is entirely dedicated to snark, it's not surprising that the comments got a bit heated.

There are a ton of health and wellness influencers on the internet, and not all of them are created equal. One influencer faced backlash after posting about how her interest in health does not necessarily mean she cares for the environment.

Georgie Fizz (@georgianafizz) is a wellness influencer with nearly 200,000 followers. Using the nickname "Glowing Healthy Georgie," she has such an avid community that it has even spawned a small Reddit community called r/FamilyFizzSnark that is critical of the content.

In one post on the page, one Redditor shared a screencap from Georgie's Instagram. In the photo, the creator is responding to the question, "Why are you so health and environmentally conscious, but you want a superyacht?"

Georgie gave a response many found strange, saying, "health doesn't mean you're eco-conscious."

The OP on Reddit seemed to interpret this to mean that the creator does not care for the environment and is willing to put their own greed for excess and luxury ahead of any pollution it may cause. They added, "For me, I don't see a point in living this biohacking lifestyle extending your lifespan if the world is not going to be a nice one to live in?"

Biohacking has become a buzzword in recent years and has been touted as a way to slow aging.

However, The Atlantic wrote on this movement through a critical lens, arguing that "Biohacking has become a marketing buzzword used to sell unregulated 'dietary supplements' ... mostly selling untested health advice that is supposed to upend science."

Like the OP wrote, if the goal of this lifestyle is to extend your life, wouldn't you also want to keep the planet healthy? Megayachts and superyachts are some of the most wasteful modes of transportation around.

Oxfam wrote on their mega waste, saying "the average annual carbon footprint of each of these yachts [is] 5,672 tonnes. It would take the average person 860 years to emit the same pollution."

As this community is entirely dedicated to snark, it's not surprising that the comments got a bit heated.

"I saw this and was baffled she openly confessed to [not] being eco-conscious," wrote one upset person.

Someone else said, "It's one thing to have flaws — no one can perfectly protect the environment — but to openly say you're not eco-conscious is crazy."

Another angry commenter added, "This has got to be the most ignorant thing I've seen all day."

