Camping expert shares honest review after trying out next-gen sleeping mat: 'Different'

One of the biggest struggles campers face is finding a comfortable, lightweight, and eco-friendly bed. Sea to Summit's new line of eco-friendly and lightweight mats might just be the solution.

The Pursuit Plus self-inflating mat comes in four sizes — a small and large contoured shape for the weight-conscious hiker, and a small and large rectangle shape for those who don't mind carrying the extra ounces for a wider mat.

The smaller mats start at 605 grams, which is under two pounds, and can pack down to an 11.4-inch by 5.5-inch cylinder. All sizes and shapes use Horizontal Delta Coring construction, which creates foam-supported air channels that prioritize both comfort and weight.

"This mat was pleasantly different," Mark Watson said in his review of the Pursuit Plus in Wilderness Magazine. "Unlike the somewhat 'hollow' feel of an air chamber mat, the perforated core creates a sandwich of air and foam that distributes my weight in a more modulated mattress-like feel. It was also quieter than an air chamber mat."

Watson adds that it's incredibly easy to use and inflate. Once it's rolled out, the XPEL Multi-Function Valve brings in air quickly and takes about 90 seconds to inflate to 70% before finishing it off with a few breaths.

At its full inflation, it will keep you two inches off the ground and provide you with insulation from the elements. Once you're ready to pack up, it's easy to roll back up and slide into its holder as it's a side-entry stuff sack.

The Pursuit Plus is bluesign-approved, which means it has been manufactured with strict environmental and safety requirements. All of the mats are built only with RSC-recycled and solution-dyed fabric to minimize their environmental impact without sacrificing comfort and function.

Considering that a lot of camping gear is made with waterproofing and weather-proofing materials that leak microplastics into our waterways, it's important that companies are looking for more eco-friendly alternatives to ensure our campgrounds are not harmed.

These sleeping pads are encouraged for three-season weather. If you plan on camping during the winter, Sea to Summit also has winter options.

Whether you're the kind of camper who likes to tie up a tent to your bike, travel in an RV, or hike for miles until you reach the summit, an eco-friendly sleeping mat will likely improve the quality of your camping trip.

