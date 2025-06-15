Officials celebrate historic milestone at iconic lake after years of drought: 'This will be the first time'

Lake water levels are always somewhat seasonal, but widespread drought in California has left many reservoirs drier than usual over the last several years. Fortunately, the still-melting snowpack from snowy winters in 2023 and 2024 means that many places are now reaching capacity because of increased snowmelt.

Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, recently reached its full capacity of 900 feet, marking a major milestone, Newsweek reported. A Department of Water Resources spokesperson told the outlet: "This will be the first time the reservoir has reached full capacity three years in a row."

It's also good news for Lake Shasta, the state's largest reservoir, which has reached 94% of its capacity.

These milestones are slightly ahead of the typical seasonal schedule; Newsweek shared data that Lake Oroville's water levels were currently sitting around 122% of its historical average for this time of year.

The good news is, however, somewhat tempered by the fact that drought is still widespread across much of California. With 60% of the state considered "abnormally dry" and summer on the way, it's unlikely that drought conditions will ease very much.

However, California is well-versed in dealing with variable conditions. The DWR's website says that the Golden State "rarely experiences an average year" and that their system of reservoirs was designed to "increase statewide water supply reliability" despite these vastly fluctuating conditions.

Overall, the state water system serves 27 million residents and approximately 1 million acres of farmland. Healthy water levels in its reservoirs mean that California will be better able to keep municipal, commercial, and agricultural needs met even throughout the dry spells.

Healthy lakes also foster biodiversity and provide crucial habitat for wildlife and fish. In turn, these animal and plant populations keep the ecosystem functioning and the food web intact. And for a state that draws hundreds of millions of visitors per year, being able to offer water-based recreation is critical as well.

