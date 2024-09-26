Great Salt Lake sees 'tremendous number' of duck nests following sufficient water levels — but officials remain concerned for the lake's future

It's just a case of maintaining that for the good of everyone involved.

Great Salt Lake holds significant importance for the state of Utah both economically and ecologically, but decreasing water levels in recent years have put it under threat.

However, a state agency has been encouraged by the presence of ducks at the lake, with the Salt Lake Tribune reporting a "tremendous number" of broods in June, with an increase in successful nests.

But it's not just ducks that have been happy. The Tribune also reported that 2024 has brought more shorebirds, while pelicans have returned to Gunnison Island after a "mass exodus," and they have also been nesting on Hat Island for the first time in decades.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Faith Jolley told the Tribune that the increased bird sightings can be attributed to more water being in the lake's bays, and fish-eating birds have been seen in higher numbers in Farmington and Bear River Bays.









While this suggests improvements in the lake's water level and quality to support these birds, there is still a concern that the amount is below what would be considered "healthy" by state standards.

In June, Great Salt Lake deputy commissioner Tim Davis told the press that water levels had peaked for the year, reaching 4,195 feet above sea level, per KSL. It marked the highest water level since 2017 and is a notable improvement after record lows were recorded in the latter stages of 2022.

While that's still three feet below a healthy designation, it's still giving officials hope that efforts to save water are helping this essential ecosystem to thrive.

"What we need to do is ensure that we've got enough water going to the lake in a way that balances water use across the Great Salt Lake Basin over time," Davis said, as KSL reported.

According to Friends of Great Salt Lake, 10 to 12 million migratory birds visit the lake every year, including 330 different species. The lake also supports 80% of the state's wetlands.

Furthermore, high water levels are crucial to avoid the exposure of the lake bed, which can lead to harmful substances like arsenic spreading among dust.

But the increased presence of ducks and other birds is a welcome indicator of health. It's just a case of maintaining that for the good of Utah's citizens and its migratory avian visitors.

