Officials stunned as massive reservoirs make nearly full recovery after brutal drought: 'On track to reach 100% capacity'

For the third year running, some of California's most vital reservoirs — including Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville — are on track to hit full capacity.

For a state that has been through a seemingly unrelenting drought over the last decade, it's a rare bit of good news when it comes to water, wildfires, and even grocery bills.

Thanks to strong winter storms and steady snowmelt in the north, the state's major water storage sites were at 118% of average levels on May 1, according to Newsweek.

The California Department of Water Resources noted that Shasta and Oroville weren't the only water bodies on the rise. Don Pedro Lake, Diamond Valley Lake, and the San Luis Reservoir all held more water than they did last year, and the latter two held more than their historical averages.

That's a big deal for California's 39 million residents and its massive farming industry, both of which rely heavily on these reservoirs to get through dry summer months. Full reservoirs also help prevent wildfires and give stressed ecosystems a much-needed break. The taxpayers save millions through the reduced cost of water, and fewer wildfires are always a good thing for local habitats.

Lake Oroville, the state's second-largest reservoir, had never hit full capacity three years in a row before. Meanwhile, Diamond Valley Lake in Southern California was at 97% capacity, well above its usual levels for the time of year. Don Pedro Lake was climbing too, sitting at 88% and rising.

Of course, not every area saw the same benefit. Central and Southern California didn't get quite as much snowfall this winter, so reservoirs in those regions didn't recover as quickly. But even with regional differences, the overall trend is clear: water supplies are looking stronger, and that's good news for communities, crops, and conservation efforts across the board.

California officials are reminding everyone that dry years can return quickly, but for now, this is a rare moment to celebrate.

And reactions on social media show people are doing just that, with Storm Chaser Colin McCarthy writing on X: "California's reservoirs are at 118% of normal, with major ones projected to fill for the third straight year."

He continued, "The largest, including Shasta and Oroville, are on track to reach 100% capacity following another strong winter in Northern California."

