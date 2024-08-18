Conservations rejoice at finding major lake system maintaining water levels: 'We are right around the long-term average'

Officials charged with the care of Michigan's Great Lakes were encouraged by their status just before the 2024 calendar flipped to July.

Michigan Sea Grant Extension Educator Mark Breederland told UpNorthLive that things were looking good for water levels after an unusually wet spring in the Michigan area.

"We are right around the long-term average for both Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron," Breederland said. "Michigan-Huron is just slightly above the long-term average by a couple inches."

Breederland added that there were no expectations for any further major rises or dips, but with temperatures climbing as a result of human-caused pollution, weather conditions are becoming increasingly difficult to predict.

High levels benefit people who like to use their boats on the lakes, and the healthy supply of H2O in the Great Lakes is also hugely beneficial for local wildlife.

"When [water levels] were extremely low, we lost a lot of wetlands and we're kind of concerned about some species going into the wetlands and not being able to spawn in the spring," Breederland observed.

A healthy lake is crucial for a healthy ecosystem. A strong population of fish encourages the presence of hunting birds. These birds help control the fish population to avoid overcrowding of swimming space and depletion of oxygen levels.

Many birds are also notable pollinators, which helps to encourage the growth of native plant species. In turn, native plants also provide a habitat for a variety of insects, small mammals, and other birds.

Thankfully, evidence of improving lake health is apparent in areas throughout the United States. The Great Salt Lake in Utah, for example, has seen impressive water-level gains in 2024, although experts are still advising caution. Elsewhere, a lake system in San Francisco has been revived thanks to conservation efforts.

We can all play our part to ensure lake levels don't dwindle. Many lake systems are important for domestic water supplies, so saving as much water as we can at home can ease the pressure on these essential ecosystems. Recycling rainwater to use in your garden or swapping a monoculture lawn for hardier, lower-maintenance options like buffalo grass can make a massive difference in protecting freshwater supplies.

