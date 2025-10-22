Resident shares satisfying before-and-after video after clearing overgrown backyard: 'Amazing work'

"Did you rip them up from the root?"

Who doesn't love a good "before and after" transformation?

A TikTok video showing a homeowner's completely transformed backyard — which was once overrun by invasive kudzu — has caught the attention of viewers online.

One commenter summed up the general sentiment toward the homeowner, saying that they were "doing the world a favor."

The TikTok was posted by homeowner Ebony Lumpkin (@ebonylumpkin2), who shared their excitement in the caption.

"I am so glad to finally be rid of this kudzu!! It's the most invasive weed in the world I swear! I have so many ideas for this backyard! I'm about to become a DIY queen."

Ebony also explained in a later comment that the area had been treated and would soon be graded.

Kudzu, native to East Asia, was introduced to the U.S. in the late 19th century for ornamental use and erosion control.

Today, it's notorious as a highly invasive vine that can grow up to a foot per day, smothering native plants, depleting soil nutrients, and disrupting local ecosystems.

This transformation also illustrates the broader impact of invasive species.

Kudzu and other aggressive plants pose challenges for homeowners, requiring significant effort to remove, and they can displace native species that support pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Replacing invasive plants with native species, such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, saves time and money on maintenance, conserves water, and fosters healthier ecosystems, which ultimately benefits humans by supporting the food supply.

The trend of rewilding yards is also rapidly gaining popularity as a low-cost, ecosystem-friendly way to manage outdoor chores while supporting the local ecosystem.

Viewers were inspired by Ebony's efforts and the ecological implications. Commenters celebrated the transformation, the scale of the work, and the environmental benefit.

"Amazing work!! Perhaps some outdoor play equipment, outdoor furniture & grill??" one commenter replied.

Another wished Ebony well by saying, "Let's hope no roots were left!"

"Did you rip them up from the root? And how did I NOT know the backyard was that big?" a third user asked.

Finally, a commenter expressed their gratitude to Ebony for ridding the world of some kudzu.

"Doing the world a favor, my dude!" they said.

